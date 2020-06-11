CINCINNATI, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial valve manufacturer Milwaukee Valve launched its updated website, creating a better digital customer experience and adding more products to its 3D parts catalog. Powered by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the online catalog makes it easier for customers to download the digital models they need into their CAD or BIM design software.
Milwaukee Valve provides engineers, contractors and distributors around the world with the best and most economical valve solutions. The website overhaul offers more functionality for users, adding more products to its comprehensive online catalog and creating a more seamless path for their customers to find and download digital product models.
"We didn't have this in the past. We wanted to provide more functionality and make it as customer-friendly as possible," said Tom LaGuardia, VP of Sales & Marketing at Milwaukee Valve.
Because of the variety of customers and industries that they serve, Milwaukee Valve needed a versatile solution that would provide easy-to-access files for both CAD and BIM users. The 3D part catalog now features 150+ CAD and BIM formats, including Autodesk REVIT®.
By providing the option of both high and low-level of detail parts, Milwaukee Valve can deliver BIM-friendly downloads to contractors. These simplified digital renderings still contain the accurate part number and metadata the contractor needs, without having to build the part with their BIM software.
"We're doing whatever it takes to make it easy for our customers to spec our valves and simplify their lives. The variety of formats available for our customers is just one part of that," says LaGuardia.
About Milwaukee Valve
Founded in 1901, Milwaukee Valve Company is internationally recognized for innovative new products covering a wide range of commercial, industrial and marine applications and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities found throughout the United States and China. Learn more at: milwaukeevalve.com
About CADENAS PARTsolutions
CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of online 3D part catalogs and interactive product configuration tools for manufacturers. By providing interactive 3D previews with digital CAD download technology, businesses increase sales lead generation and to ensure that their components get "designed in" to large scale products and projects. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com
