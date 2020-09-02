THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) announced today that it will release financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended July 31, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, September 14, 2020. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, for Tuesday, September 15th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:00 a.m. Central Time.
What:
MIND Technology Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
When:
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern / 8:00 a.m. Central
How:
Live via phone -- By dialing (412) 902-0030 and asking for the MIND
Technology call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or
Live over the Internet -- By logging onto the web at the address below
Where:
For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through September 22, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using pass code 13708722#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://mind-technology.com/ for 90 days. For more information, please contact Dennard Lascar Investor Relations at 713-529-6600 or email MIND@dennardlascar.com.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND Technology has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom. Its Klein and Seamap units design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance sonar and seismic equipment.
Contacts:
Capps, Co-CEO
MIND Technology, Inc.
936-291-2277
Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
713-529-6600