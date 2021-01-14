THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Technology, Inc. ("MIND" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: MIND) announced today that its senior management will participate in NobleCon17 – Noble Capital Markets' Seventeenth Annual Investment Conference virtually on January 20, 2021.

Rob Capps, Co-CEO and Dennis Morris, COO, are scheduled to present at 9:45 EST the morning of Wednesday, January 20th.  The conference is virtual and may be attended with no cost or obligation by visiting www.noblecon17.com. After the presentation has been completed, MIND's slide presentation and a replay of the video presentation will be available at https://ir.mind-technology.com/events-and-presentations.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc. provides technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries.  Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, MIND Technology has a global presence with key operating locations in the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and the United Kingdom.  Its Klein and Seamap units design, manufacture and sell specialized, high performance sonar and seismic equipment.

 Contacts:    

Rob Capps, Co-CEO


MIND Technology, Inc.


936-291-2277




Ken Dennard / Zach Vaughan


Dennard Lascar Investor Relations


713-529-6600


MIND@dennardlascar.com  

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.