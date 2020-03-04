SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MINDBODY, Inc., the leading technology platform for the wellness industry, today announced the acquisition of ZeeZor, a real-time analytics and staff engagement platform for salon and spa businesses.
The Atlanta-based software company, which became a Mindbody integration partner in 2018, reports on an array of employee performance metrics within the salon and spa verticals. Business owners and practitioners are able to set and track goals, host and track contests, recognize performers and compare revenue and key metrics across multiple locations.
"The ZeeZor acquisition accelerates our product roadmap to include the critical tool of staff benchmarking," said Rick Stollmeyer, Mindbody CEO and co-founder. "Our thousands of customers in the salon and spa industries can now engage with staff on a deeper level to improve productivity, identify revenue opportunities and reward staff performance."
ZeeZor's performance metrics track individual outputs such as retail product sales, average retail sales per customer, guest retention and service sales. The app reveals key performance benchmarks that allow businesses to optimize their growth.
"With ZeeZor, management can interact with staff via a mobile interface and they are able to coach according to the data," said Chris Nedza, ZeeZor CEO and co-founder. "Data comes in at real-time allowing business owners and practitioners to quickly identify business trends without having to sift through complicated reports."
The reporting and analytics tool integrates into existing point-of-sale systems and automates the manual process needed to monitor salon or spa-specific metrics per account, location and staff. Data and insights gleaned from the app allow businesses to optimize revenue streams, while delivering high quality experiences to the clients they serve.
About Mindbody
Mindbody is the leading technology platform for the wellness industry. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use Mindbody's integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage and transact with wellness providers in their local communities. For more information on how Mindbody is helping people lead healthier, happier lives by connecting the world to wellness, visit mindbodyonline.com.
