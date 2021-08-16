MAHWAH, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a global developer of technologies and solutions for ultrasound, patient monitoring, and anesthesia, today announced that they will attend the Society for Vascular Surgery's (SVS) 2021 Vascular Annual Meeting (VAM) live in San Diego, California, to highlight their advances in vascular imaging and unrivaled peace of mind investment protection program. All VAM attendees are invited to visit exhibit #400 to learn more about Mindray's range of advanced vascular and radiology solutions and view live ultrasound scanning.
"Staying true to our mission, Mindray has continued its dedication to developing innovative and accessible ultrasound solutions for the healthcare community," says Kathleen Elliott, Senior Marketing Manager, Radiology. "We are thrilled to show our customers the new and improved tools and technologies that we have been working on to help them address their most pressing challenges - today and in the future."
Clinicians are constantly evolving to meet the changing needs of today's healthcare environment and rely on ultrasound for enhanced clinical certainty. A recent study found that "ultrasound remains the cornerstone of vascular diagnosis and is well-established as the first-line imaging modality.*" The study concluded that incorporating contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) and elastography could expand the value of vascular ultrasound and states that it is already showing promising results for patient risk stratification and accurate diagnosis*.
Designed to provide leading-edge technology at an affordable price, Mindray's flagship premium system, the Resona 7 Ultrasound, delivers crystal clear and uniform imaging for vascular and other clinical applications. The System is designed to provide the information needed to make a confident diagnosis without the need for additional imaging modalities. The Resona 7 System elevates daily scanning with its ergonomic design to help reduce fatigue and repetitive stress motions. This innovative design, coupled with the System's intuitive, streamlined workflow protocols, help keep pace with clinicians' busy days.
Resona 7 System Highlights:
- Premium Imaging: Crystal clear and uniform imaging across a wide variety of vascular exams provides the details needed for a confident diagnosis.
- Everyday Tools: It's the little things that make a big impact and the Resona 7 was designed with those types of details in mind. Learn how Mindray's workflow and productivity tools help sonographers keep pace with their busy day.
- Investment Protection: The Resona 7 System comes with an industry-leading five year warranty** and five years of software updates*** to ensure that customers remain at the cutting-edge of imaging performance excellence throughout the product's entire life cycle.
Through industry best investment protection, total cost of ownership, and innovative solutions, Mindray continues to drive its mission forward, advancing medical technologies to make healthcare more accessible. Visit exhibit #400 at VAM/SVU/SVS or explore the virtual hospital to see how Mindray empowers clinicians to provide the highest quality of care.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Mindray acknowledges the very real potential for last-minute changes; however, today, we are still looking forward to seeing you in person at the upcoming Vascular Annual Meeting live in San Diego, California.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
**Standard five year warranty is available for systems purchased directly from Mindray North America. Warranties for systems purchased from Mindray authorized agents can vary.
***Upgrades, such as new application packages and hardware, are optional purchases.
