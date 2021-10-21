SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindray, a global developer of technologies and solutions for ultrasound, patient monitoring, and anesthesia, today announced they will attend the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) 2021 Scientific Assembly live in Boston, Massachusetts, from October 25-27, to highlight their advancements in Emergency Medicine. All ACEP attendees are invited to visit booth #1609 to learn more about Mindray's complete range of advanced Emergency Medicine solutions. Join Mindray at 10 AM on October 25 and 11 AM on October 26 to witness the unveiling of their newest tablet-based ultrasound machine designed to maximize clinical potential.
"At Mindray, we believe in creating products and technologies that address your biggest challenges, such as increasing patient volumes, disinfection, and complex workflows," said Wayne Quinn, President, Mindray North America. Quinn continued, "our goal is to partner with our customers and continue to push the technology revolution forward to combat the Point of Care challenges they face every day and work towards a stronger future with better healthcare for all."
At the 2021 ACEP Scientific Assembly, Mindray will highlight several of its Point of Care ultrasound solutions, including the TE7 and M9 ultrasound machines, which are equipped with transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) capabilities, and the more recent ME8 laptop-based ultrasound machine powered by ZONE® Sonography Technology+ (ZST+). These innovative, accessible solutions offer sophisticated tools and technologies that empower clinicians to streamline workflow, minimize the risk of infection, and provide the highest quality of care now and in the future. Two of the portable ultrasound systems on display were recognized among the "Top 13 Selling POC Ultrasound Products in 2020*" – the TE7 Ultrasound Machine and M9 Ultrasound Machine. Mindray's Point of Care ultrasound machines offer leading-edge technology and everyday applications that meet the diverse demands of the Emergency Department and the evolving needs of patient populations.
Also featured in the booth, will be Mindray's BeneVision N-Series Patient Monitoring Platform and the A-Series Advantage Anesthesia Delivery Platform. The BeneVision N-Series Patient Monitors are the first-ever patient monitoring platform to incorporate capacitive touchscreen technology across all of its monitors. Using its unique multi-gesture touch and swipe control, like a smart device, clinicians can cut minutes off of clinical review, analysis, and charting time. Mindray's A-Series Advantage Anesthesia Delivery Platform is designed to complement clinical workflow and enhance patient care, and offer more choices in ventilation modes and support, creating the precise system configuration to meet the needs of even the most challenging patients.
Team members from ultrasound and patient monitoring will be available throughout the exhibit to address any questions or comments from attendees. Visit Mindray at ACEP 2021 booth #1609 to learn more about these innovative and cutting-edge solutions, ideally suited for use throughout busy Emergency Departments.
About Mindray
Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. We believe we can change lives by making the most advanced healthcare technology attainable for all. We do this by empowering healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools across three primary business segments: medical imaging, patient monitoring and life support, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray maintains its global headquarters in Shenzhen, China; Mindray North America is headquartered in Mahwah, New Jersey. Our Ultrasound Innovation Center is located in San Jose, California, with additional facilities in major international markets around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
References:
1. "The Point-Of-Care/Handheld Ultrasound Systems Market in the USA: On the Brink of Disruption? 2020 Report", Klein Biomedical Consultants, Inc.
