SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MindTickle, the leader in Sales Readiness technology, today announced a partnership with Sandler Training, the largest sales, management and leadership training organization, providing sales organizations with personalized training to improve customer engagement and drive revenue growth. Sandler Training content for sales and sales managers can now be tailored with a data-driven approach to further develop their skills and readiness leading to faster time to profitability and ongoing quota attainment.
"The combination of Sandler Training and MindTickle empowers professionals to change behaviors, develop new attitudes and improve techniques," said David Mattson, CEO and president of Sandler Training. "This is proving to be especially important as today's sales landscape is going through significant short-term and long changes due to the current socio-economic crisis. Partnering with the leader in sales readiness and enablement to deliver our content and methodology was an easy choice. MindTickle's ability to deliver personalized and data-driven training and skills development is extremely important as sales organizations are adapting to changing market conditions, but need to meet sales goals."
"The partnership between Mindtickle and Sandler is ideal because Sandler provides the methodology and Mindtickle provides the accessibility and feedback loop needed. Sandler can inject forward-thinking sales training into Mindtickle, and Mindtickle will provide Sandler better flexibility in delivery. This is exactly what I wanted!" said Chrisina Ortega, sales and technical enablement leader.
A recent study conducted by The Sales Management Association found that B2B sales organizations "delivering training continuously enjoy substantially higher rates of improvement in sales force effectiveness, improving 22% more than other firms." As companies look to improve their sales effectiveness to maximize revenue and drive brand value, they need to provide best-in-class content, methodologies and expertise to the sales team. However, access to content or annual training isn't enough to ensure success. Sales organizations require ongoing learning, skills development and coaching to reinforce best practices and keep salespeople engaged. With this partnership, organizations can leverage Sandler's exceptional sales training content within MindTickle's sales enablement and sales readiness platform providing sales organizations with comprehensive sales training.
"With companies worldwide requiring employees to work from home, but also stay engaged and effective, the need for systematic alignment of methodology including manager observation and intervention as well as disciplined seller execution has never been more important. MindTickle and Sandler can support these sales teams with a proven standard and a playbook of best practices, content and training that is accessible anytime and anywhere, in the context of a buyer interaction," said Gopkiran Rao, chief strategy and marketing officer at MindTickle. "Our partnership with Sandler Training gives organizations access to top-notch expertise, training and methodology as part of a holistic approach to sales readiness that enables companies to meet current or adjusted revenue targets."
For more information about how a data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement fuels revenue growth, visit www.mindtickle.com. To learn about Sandler's sales, management and leadership training, visit https://www.sandler.com/.
About MindTickle
MindTickle provides a comprehensive, data-driven solution for sales readiness and enablement that fuels revenue growth and brand affinity. Its purpose-built applications, proven methodologies, and best practices are designed to drive effective sales onboarding and ongoing readiness. With MindTickle, company leaders and sellers can continually assess, diagnose and develop the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to effectively engage customers and drive growth. Companies across a wide range of industries use MindTickle's innovative capabilities for on-demand, online training, bite-sized mobile updates, gamification-based learning, coaching and role-play to ensure world-class sales performance. MindTickle is a global, privately-held company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Visit them at www.MindTickle.com.
About Sandler Training
Sandler Training dominates the global training market through an unparalleled network of more than 250 training centers worldwide, serving organizations of all sizes, from small to medium-sized businesses to global enterprise organizations. Its business experts offer leading-edge expertise on a wide range of sales, sales management, leadership, and management topics. For more information about Sandler Training, please visit www.Sandler.com.