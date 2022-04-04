Mindy Anderson has been named Director, Lifestyle for FirstService Residential's South Region, overseeing lifestyle operations, programming, and amenities.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mindy Anderson has been named Director, Lifestyle for FirstService Residential's South Region, overseeing lifestyle operations, programming, and amenities.
Anderson, who joined FirstService Residential in 2021 as a regional director in the South Region, offers more than 20 years of leadership and industry-related experience, including luxury lifestyle and amenity management.
"I am very excited to be stepping into the role of Director, Lifestyle for FirstService Residential," said Anderson. "I am looking forward to collaborating with our team of property management and lifestyle professionals, real estate developers, and the boards of the communities we manage to build strong relationships and engaged communities through our lifestyle offerings."
Prior to joining FirstService Residential, Anderson held senior roles at the Castle Group and WTS International, a luxury amenity management firm.
Anderson holds a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science and Health Promotion from the University of South Florida. A native of Tampa, Anderson enjoys fitness and sporting activities in her spare time and supports a variety of causes, including the YMCA's Teen Leaders Club. She and her family live in Lithia, Florida.
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is North America's property management leader, partnering with more than 8,500 communities across the U.S. and Canada, including low-, mid- and high-rise condominiums and cooperatives; single-family communities; master-planned, lifestyle and active adult communities; and mixed-use and rental properties. HOAs, community associations, condos and strata corporations rely on their extensive experience, resources and local expertise to maximize property values and enhance their residents' lifestyles. Dedicated to making a difference, every day, FirstService Residential goes above and beyond to deliver exceptional service.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (FSV), a North American leader in the property services sector. For more information, visit http://www.fsresidential.com
