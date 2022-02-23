NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to a third of of an inch possible. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Morris. In Pennsylvania, Berks and Lehigh. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult during the height of the storm. The period surrounding the Friday morning commute will experience the greatest impacts. A few power outages and instances of tree damage are possible due to the ice. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&