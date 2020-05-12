SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Minerva Surgical announced today, the closing of the acquisition of Boston Scientific's Intrauterine Health franchise. Minerva's combined product line will provide healthcare practitioners with the most complete and trusted product portfolio for treating Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB). According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, about one third of women seek treatment for heavy menstrual bleeding.1
The newly minted suite of minimally invasive tools combines the Minerva Endometrial Ablation System, the fastest growing endometrial ablation product, with the Genesys HTA™ Endometrial Ablation System, trusted for decades by physicians desiring visualization within the uterine cavity during treatment. Also included is Symphion™, the all-in-one tissue removal system that transforms the way physicians remove uterine fibroids, and the Resectr™ device for the removal of endometrial polyps.
"We are proud to have a complete product line to meet the needs of patients, whether treated in the physician's office, ambulatory surgery center, or hospital setting," said Eugene Skalnyi, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Minerva Surgical. "The more effectively we treat the conditions that cause AUB, the more likely we are to achieve the objective of lowering the rate of hysterectomies for benign conditions, preserving the patient's uterus, and positively impacting the patient's quality of life and cost of care."
Each year in the United States, more than 400,000 women undergo the surgical removal of their uterus. A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology suggests that at least 80,000 of those hysterectomies may be unnecessary and/or could be avoided.2 Some physicians still choose to perform hysterectomies instead of safe and effective minimally invasive, organ-sparing options for the treatment of benign uterine conditions, such as fibroids and endometrial polyps.
"Minerva is now AUB's worst nightmare," said Dave Clapper, President & CEO, Minerva Surgical. "We are excited to do our part to eliminate this horrible condition that too often results in unnecessary hysterectomies."
Focused exclusively on women's uterine health, Minerva Surgical is dedicated to investments in the technological innovation and evolution of its AUB device portfolio. The goal is to stop AUB, before a hysterectomy is the only option, by providing health practitioners with a suite of the most advanced, minimally invasive treatment solutions in every setting, from the operating room to the physician office.
ABOUT MINERVA SURGICAL
Minerva Surgical revolutionized the treatment of Abnormal Uterine Bleeding (AUB) with the introduction of its namesake product in 2015. At the time of launch, Minerva was the first innovation in endometrial ablation in 15 years and is still the best performing product in the history of clinical trials conducted for FDA approval. Today's Minerva system includes proprietary safety enhancements and software that measures changing uterine conditions in real time, an industry first. These features were designed exclusively for women's comfort and safety. The team at Minerva Surgical is wholly dedicated to the prioritization of women's uterine wellness and the advancement of technologies to treat AUB. For more information visit: endmyperiod.com.
1 American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. https://www.acog.org/patient-resources/faqs/gynecologic-problems/heavy-menstrual-bleeding. Accessed April 30, 2020.
2 American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002937814023552. Accessed April 30, 2020.