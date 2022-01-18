PHOENIX, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MiniCo Insurance Agency (MiniCo) is pleased to announce two leaders stepping into strategic leadership roles. Rick Krouner, formerly President of MiniCo's Casualty division, has been named President of MiniCo's Specialty Programs division. Jim Henry, formerly Chief Underwriting Officer of Aran Insurance Services Group, an affiliate company of MiniCo, is the new President of MiniCo's National Programs division.

Krouner's significant experience in multiple lines, products, and agency underwriting operations makes him uniquely qualified to lead and support the Specialty Programs teams in their distribution, growth, and product-development strategies.

Henry brings his multi-line underwriting and carrier experience to his leadership of the National Program teams in their distribution and growth activities at MiniCo.

"I have worked closely with Rick and Jim over the years, and I am confident that they have the experience and vision to succeed in these critically important roles at MiniCo. Their insurance acumen, leadership skills, strong industry relationships, and attention to detail are a cut above the rest, and I can't wait to see what they will accomplish together," said Jencap Program Administrators President and CEO John LaCava.

About MiniCo Insurance Agency

MiniCo Insurance Agency (MiniCo) was founded in 1974 as a provider of specialty insurance products and publications for the self-storage industry. Today the company is a program administrator offering multiple specialty property and casualty insurance products for a variety of unique industries and exposures. For more information, visit https://www.minico.com.

Media Contact

Dan Sommer, MiniCo Insurance Agency, 602.678.3504, dan.sommer@minico.com

 

SOURCE MiniCo Insurance Agency

