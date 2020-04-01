NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Minoru Koshibe has joined the Firm as a Senior Advisor focused on Japan. He will be based in Greenhill's Tokyo office.
Mr. Koshibe has over 30 years of corporate executive experience in the Japanese chemical sector. He spent his entire professional career at Mitsui Chemical, where he held various leadership positions during his distinguished tenure. From 2013 to 2017, Mr. Koshibe was an Executive Vice President and Member of the Board, before taking on a role as Counselor. Previously, he was the Executive Officer of a number of various divisions and sectors of the company. He also served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Heraeus Kulzer GmbH (Currently Kulzer GmbH) from 2014 to 2017.
Scott L. Bok, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, "We are expanding our Tokyo business as we believe that Japanese companies with generally stronger balance sheets than their global peers are well positioned for strategic acquisitions in the current market. Koshibe-san brings us many corporate relationships to take advantage of this opportunity."
