CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paula Christiansen is an aesthetic expert and founder of the Mint Wellness Center. She has more than 15 years of experience in the beauty and wellness industry with specialized studies in Negotiation and Leadership and Negotiation and Marketing from Harvard Law School, a master's degree in business from EUDE Spain, and another master's degree from Aesthetic Medicine at Esneca Business School in Spain with a specialization in Electro-Aesthetics, which is defined as the application of electrical charges on a person with the aim of improving their appearance. Paula created her personal brand, Mint Wellness Center, a unique concept where treatments, as personalized as the DNA of each patient, are practiced.
