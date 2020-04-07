IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirion Technologies Dosimetry Services Division (Mirion), a global provider of innovative radiation detection and measurement solutions, announced today the acquisition of Germany's oldest and largest personal radiation monitoring service, Auswertungsstelle für Strahlendosimeter (AWST), from Helmholtz Zentrum München, the German Research Center for Environmental Health.
"The strength of AWST's research background and expertise in Germany made it an attractive natural fit for us," said Lou Biacchi, President of the Mirion Dosimetry Services Division. "Adding AWST to our growing global franchise of industry-leading dosimetry facilities is a win for all—expanding the expertise, access, quality, technology innovation, and service offering available to both our German and European customers, partners, and industry professionals."
Radiation contains sufficient energy to damage living cells, causing them to die or become cancerous. Radiation exposure increases the risk as the dose increases. Globally, approximately 23 million workers are exposed occupationally to ionizing radiation.1 Personal dosimeters are typically worn by individuals (clipped to their collar, torso, waist, wrist or worn as a ring on their finger) who work with or around sources of ionizing radiation and are used to measure, record, and track the radiation dose they are exposed to while performing their job. Mirion's Dosimetry Services Division offers a wide variety of dosimeters to suit any need—from area and environmental dosimeters to traditional personal dosimeters, including: TLD, OSL, wallet card, wrist, eye, rings and the revolutionary line of wireless Instadose dosimeters.
"As technology innovators in the radiation monitoring space, the addition of AWST's market and research expertise will further strengthen our innovation engine to bring new advances in radiation detection and monitoring technologies to market," said Bart Leclou, Vice-President of Sales and Marketing for the Mirion Dosimetry Services Division.
While the addition of Auswertungsstelle für Strahlendosimeter (AWST) will strengthen Mirion's European footprint, service offering, and physical operations within Germany, it also fosters the research and innovation development engine that Mirion has pioneered as a key innovator of personal radiation dosimetry technology.
"We are excited about the acquisition of AWST by Mirion because it will expose our expertise to a broader more global audience and provide us with first-hand access to new innovative technologies," said Markus Figel, Manager of AWST's Individual Monitoring Team. "This new global platform will also allow us the opportunity to expand our research and the development of clinical studies that have the potential to advance the body of scientific and accreditation evidence within Germany and the European Union."
Mirion's flagship innovation, the Instadose®* dosimetry monitoring platform, is a SMARTER personal dosimeter technology that eliminates the need to collect and return badges every wear period. Providing on-demand and automatic dose reads and insights, Instadose dosimeters enable instant access to current and historical exposure data and cumulative dose insights, along with the ability to make account, location, device, and wearer changes online within minutes.
1 (Source: United Nations Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic Radiation, 2008.)
*Instadose® dosimeters may not be accredited in all countries. Please call 800-251-3331 for more information about international availability.
RESOURCES:
- For more information on ionizing radiation, visit: https://www.mirion.com/learning-center/radiation-safety-basics/types-of-ionizing-radiation
- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Safety Guide, Occupational Radiation Protection, 5.44(b) requiring individual monitoring (via equipment worn by individual workers to measure quantities of radioactive materials in or on their bodies, and the interpretation of such measurements), can be viewed here: https://www-pub.iaea.org/MTCD/Publications/PDF/Pub1081_web.pdf
- To learn more about the explosive growth in radiation exposure sources and cumulative dose effects, view this educational video: https://youtu.be/ivZqsGU8HyE
About Mirion Technologies | Dosimetry Services Division
The Mirion Dosimetry Services Division is a global provider of radiation monitoring services and dosimetry solutions for a wide range of applications. Headquartered in Irvine, California-USA, the Dosimetry Services Division is part of Mirion Technologies (GDS), Inc., a portfolio company of Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP. For more information, please visit: www.mirion.com.
About Auswertungsstelle für Strahlendosimeter (AWST)
Located in München, AWST is the oldest and largest personal dosimeter monitoring facility in Germany, with a track record of over 1.8 million dose assessments per year and the highest quality dosimetry service offering. AWST is also the first personal dose monitoring service in Germany, whose technical and organizational competence has been certified as a test laboratory according to DIN EN ISO / IEC 17025:2005. For more information visit: https://www.auswertungsstelle.de/index.html.
About Helmholtz Zentrum München
Helmholtz Zentrum München is a research center with a mission to discover personalized medical solutions for the prevention and therapy for environmentally triggered diseases and promote a healthier society in a rapidly changing world. Helmholtz Zentrum München is headquartered in Neuherberg in the north of Munich and has about 2,500 staff members. It is a member of the Helmholtz Association, the largest scientific organization in Germany with more than 40,000 employees at 19 research centers.
Media Contact:
Dana Banks, Marketing Manager
Mirion Technologies | Dosimetry Services Division
Web: www.mirion.com
Phone: (949) 296-1851
Email: DBanks@mirion.com
©2020; Mirion, Mirion Technologies, and Instadose are trademarks of Mirion Technologies (GDS), Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries.