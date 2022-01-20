ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CPG – North America's leading mission-critical solutions provider and technology partner – today announced the appointment of Phillip Sandino to the position of executive vice president of service operations.
With over 25 years of experience leading critical facility operations in the data center, electric utility and oil and gas industries, Sandino's appointment further rounds out CPG's executive leadership team with global operations and service delivery experience. Sandino will focus on the continued growth of MEP services for critical infrastructure clients with an emphasis on managed maintenance and facilities operations for mission-critical environments.
"As technological innovation continues transforming mission-critical facilities into high-powered cloud-computing environments, our customers have entrusted us to seamlessly manage accelerated data demands," said Tom Mertz, CEO, CPG. "We are excited that Phillip has joined the CPG family as he has a deep understanding of managing the complex needs of our customers in the face of today's unprecedented landscape."
For more than two decades, Fortune 500s, hyperscalers, enterprise cloud providers, federal agencies and colocation customers have entrusted CPG to design, build, commission, service, monitor and maintain their complex mission-critical facilities to ensure the availability of their business-critical data and applications.
"CPG's expertise extends far beyond any one industry or singular line of service, which is what makes the company so unique," Sandino said. "Leveraging my two decades of facility operations experience spanning multiple critical industries with complex environments, I look forward to collaborating with CPG's executive team to continuously improve the service operations experience and exceed customer expectations."
Sandino joins CPG from a large data center operations and maintenance team. Prior to this role, Sandino worked as an operations and business leader for NRG Energy, Dominion Energy and RagingWire/NTT Data Centers, and previously co-founded Digital Redline, a digital gaming company in Los Angeles. Additionally, Sandino was Dominion Energy's representative to the Department of Homeland Security's Regional Resiliency Assessment Program (RRAP) for Data Center Alley. Sandino also led the Northern Virginia Infrastructure Plan for Dominion Energy, which master planned the electrical infrastructure resilience for Fairfax County's Tysons Comprehensive Plan and Data Center Alley.
Sandino began his career at General Electric as a field engineer specializing in the installation and commissioning of industrial gas turbines around the world. He also holds a Bachelor's of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology from Texas Tech University and an MBA in Strategy, Information and Operations Management from the University of Southern California's Marshall School of Business.
About CPG
Headquartered in Ashburn, Va. and backed by Columbia Capital, CPG is North America's premier data center service provider, offering design, construction and analytics-driven operations for conventional, hyperscale and edge data centers, at the speed, cost and integrity that operating at the edge now requires. Since 2000, Fortune 500s, enterprise cloud providers and colocation customers have entrusted CPG to design, build, commission, service, monitor and maintain over 2000MW of complex environments, while protecting and enabling their business-critical data.
