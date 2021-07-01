DENVER, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Energy LLC, a growing provider of clean energy projects to nonprofits, announced today the appointment of Johan Themaat as Chief Financial Officer and Managing Member effective June 1, 2021.
Dan Last, Mission Energy's Co-Founder and COO commented, "We are excited to have Johan join Mission Energy. Johan is a seasoned executive and his strong background in developing and operating energy assets, and leading energy transactions and financings, makes him the right choice to join our leadership team. Johan has earned a reputation as a trusted team player and 'hands on' problem solver, and we welcome his contribution to grow our business across North America and build our asset ownership business."
Johan commented, "I'm thrilled to join the Mission Energy team. This passionate, dedicated and skilled team creates the tremendous potential for growth and value creation. In addition, Mission Energy's niche in the clean energy industry, and the accelerating momentum across the clean energy space, provide for a unique opportunity to build a truly impactful business."
Johan has more than 15 years of financial and operations experience in the energy industry, across a wide range of business and project types. Prior to joining Mission Energy, Johan led a couple of energy infrastructure businesses, successfully completing equity and debt capital raises, and closing multiple acquisitions of over $80 million. Prior to that, Johan was a Vice President at a public energy infrastructure business (NYSE:NGL), responsible for acquisitions and investor relations. Before joining NGL, Johan was an investment banker at RBS and GulfStar Group.
Johan grew up in South Africa, where he received an electrical and electronic engineering degree from the University of Stellenbosch. Johan moved to the US twenty years ago and received an MBA from Tulane University in New Orleans. Johan lives just south of Denver with his college sweetheart and two kids, enjoys the outdoors and keeps a music hobby alive by volunteering at church.
About Mission Energy LLC
Mission Energy serves nonprofits with clean energy solutions that advance their missions. Previously working together within a framework of joint development among several companies, the six founders formed Mission Energy in October 2019 to draw on their collective experience under one name. With a commitment to empower any nonprofit to implement clean energy solutions, Mission Energy has successfully completed $12 Million in projects, and developed a standout program, Catholic Energies. The company serves customers across North America, with offices in Middleburg, VA and Denver, CO.
