Missouri's Largest Cannabis Processing Facility Just Completed

Missouri's Largest Cannabis Processing Facility Just Completed

 By Scientific Solutions

ST. LOUIS, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MidWest Roots successfully passed its inception inspection and then, upon licensure, will begin production as soon as adequate supplies of raw materials are secured. Midwest Roots has completed the build out of a 65,000 square foot facility to begin the production of wide variety of cannabis concentrates to serve the Missouri medical cannabis patients.

Missouri's Largest Manufacturing and Production Facility

"Our goal is to produce the highest quality medicinal cannabis products for the medical patients in the state of Missouri. This is a very personal issue to me based on the relief I saw my mother receive from cannabis as she fought her battle with terminal cancer. Our goal is to alleviate the suffering of those that are facing the same struggle as my mother."

-Chris Klein, President, Midwest Roots

"Scientific Solutions, Inc. provided processing and process support equipment from a number of vendors, including Across International, Apex, Edwards, Julabo, Pope Scientific, and PBS Industries. Our goal was to help Midwest Roots turn their vision in to a productive and profitable facility in compliance will all best practices and legal regulations.   Midwest Roots has selected the best equipment available in order to produce the purest medicinal cannabis products in a safe and hygienic facility. The attention to detail is far above average and may be the best lab we have ever equipped."

-John Cantril, CEO, Scientific Solutions, Inc.

For further information regarding raw material supply or retail sales opportunities in Missouri, please contact Chris Klein. Likewise, if you would like to build or equip a cannabis cultivation or processing lab in the USA, please contact John Cantril, Scientific Solutions, Inc. www.scisolinc.com.

Name of Press Contact: Midwest Roots / Scott Hulsey – Scientific Solutions, Inc. / John Cantril

PhoneScientific Solutions, Inc. (844) 404-4588

Email: Midwest Roots Scott@midwestrootsmo.com – Scientific Solutions, Inc. John@scisolinc.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/missouris-largest-cannabis-processing-facility-just-completed-301294548.html

SOURCE Scientific Solutions

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.