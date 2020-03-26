FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) today announced the appointment of Yoichi Yokozawa as president and chief executive officer, replacing Fred Diaz. Yokozawa will assume his role in the United States formally when travel restrictions are removed. In the interim, current MMNA chief operating officer, Mark Chaffin, has assumed the role of acting CEO with immediate effect.
Since joining Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) in August 1998, Yokozawa, 55, has held senior-level positions throughout MMC's financial, strategic planning, Nissan-MMC Alliance, and global marketing and sales organizations. He was previously president and CEO of MMNA from April 2011 until February 2014.
"Yoichi is an experienced team player, and his global background and previous North American experience will serve him well as he leads the MMNA organization forward," said Guillaume Cartier, MMC senior vice president responsible for Global Marketing and Sales. "We are grateful to Fred for his accomplishments and commitment to Mitsubishi Motors. He steered the company to sales successes in a challenging U.S. market, built a strong leadership team, strengthened the U.S. dealer partner network, and laid the foundation for the future of a successful Mitsubishi Motors in the United States."
