FRANKLIN, Tenn., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA) today announced the appointment of Yoichi Yokozawa as president and chief executive officer, replacing Fred Diaz. Yokozawa will assume his role in the United States formally when travel restrictions are removed.  In the interim, current MMNA chief operating officer, Mark Chaffin, has assumed the role of acting CEO with immediate effect.

Since joining Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) in August 1998, Yokozawa, 55, has held senior-level positions throughout MMC's financial, strategic planning, Nissan-MMC Alliance, and global marketing and sales organizations.  He was previously president and CEO of MMNA from April 2011 until February 2014. 

"Yoichi is an experienced team player, and his global background and previous North American experience will serve him well as he leads the MMNA organization forward," said Guillaume Cartier, MMC senior vice president responsible for Global Marketing and Sales.  "We are grateful to Fred for his accomplishments and commitment to Mitsubishi Motors.  He steered the company to sales successes in a challenging U.S. market, built a strong leadership team, strengthened the U.S. dealer partner network, and laid the foundation for the future of a successful Mitsubishi Motors in the United States."

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.  
Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U. S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

