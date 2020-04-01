FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported March sales of 9,394 vehicles, down 52 percent over March of 2019. Calendar year-to-date sales through the end of March totaled 35,563 vehicles, a decrease of 15.5 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

News and Notes

  • In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, all MMNA headquarters and regional team members began working from home as of March 16.
  • As of today, 97 dealerships (28% of MMNA's national count) have closed the sales side of their facilities, and another 94 (27%) are open by appointment-only, due to local government order.
  • MMNA and its dealer partners continue to monitor federal, state and local requirements and guidelines pertaining to public health and are reacting accordingly, with the safety of customers, team members and their families, and communities as the highest priority.
  • Consumers are recommended to contact their local dealer or MMNA's customer relations team (1-888-MITSU-2020) regarding current store hours and available services.
  • Existing Mitsubishi customers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and whose vehicle is financed through MMNA partner Ally, may contact them about payment deferral for up to 120 days. Ally is also offering up to 90-days deferred payments on new purchases, depending on individual credit.
  • Going forward, MMNA will transition to quarterly sales reporting, with April – June sales reported on July 1, 2020.

MARCH

YTD


2020

2019

2020

2019

Mirage

1283

2880

4646

6242

Lancer1

0

3

0

0

Outlander Sport

3353

5309

12577

12457

Outlander

3627

7923

12809

13740

Outlander PHEV

101

341

347

631

Eclipse Cross

1030

3143

5184

8997

Total

9394

19599

35563

42067

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers
1.  Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.
Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (657) 238-2801 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

 

