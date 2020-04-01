FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported March sales of 9,394 vehicles, down 52 percent over March of 2019. Calendar year-to-date sales through the end of March totaled 35,563 vehicles, a decrease of 15.5 percent compared with the same period in 2019.
News and Notes
- In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, all MMNA headquarters and regional team members began working from home as of March 16.
- As of today, 97 dealerships (28% of MMNA's national count) have closed the sales side of their facilities, and another 94 (27%) are open by appointment-only, due to local government order.
- MMNA and its dealer partners continue to monitor federal, state and local requirements and guidelines pertaining to public health and are reacting accordingly, with the safety of customers, team members and their families, and communities as the highest priority.
- Consumers are recommended to contact their local dealer or MMNA's customer relations team (1-888-MITSU-2020) regarding current store hours and available services.
- Existing Mitsubishi customers who have been financially impacted by COVID-19 and whose vehicle is financed through MMNA partner Ally, may contact them about payment deferral for up to 120 days. Ally is also offering up to 90-days deferred payments on new purchases, depending on individual credit.
- Going forward, MMNA will transition to quarterly sales reporting, with April – June sales reported on July 1, 2020.
MARCH
YTD
2020
2019
2020
2019
Mirage
1283
2880
4646
6242
Lancer1
0
3
0
0
Outlander Sport
3353
5309
12577
12457
Outlander
3627
7923
12809
13740
Outlander PHEV
101
341
347
631
Eclipse Cross
1030
3143
5184
8997
Total
9394
19599
35563
42067
1. Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.
