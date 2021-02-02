CHATHAM, N.J., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MixComm, the mmWave Antennas to Algorithms™ pioneer, is sponsoring the mmWave Summit webinar, the first in a new series that will highlight recent mmWave advances and possibilities for 5G and satellite communications on Thursday, February 25. With two identical sessions at 10 a.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT to accommodate a global audience, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from industry leaders such as GLOBALFOUNDRIES®, Rohde & Schwarz, Dreamtech, Mobile Experts, IDC, Picocom, Richardson RFPD and more.
The inaugural and free-of-charge mmWave Summit brings together trailblazers who are enabling the promise and potential of mmWave. Covering all aspects of the mmWave ecosystem —from the fundamental technology to components to services—the event's speakers will share innovations they are working on and opportunities they see to improve adoption and use of the technology. Significant industry initiatives such as Open RAN will be highlighted. In addition, top industry analysts will share their insights on the current technology landscape, as well as their outlook for 2021 and beyond. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions during a live Q&A.
Each session will be moderated by Microwave Journal's Technical Editor Gary Lerude. "The rapid commercialization of mmWave technology is enabling impressive mobile and fixed wireless access capabilities for the consumer and industry," said Gary. "Microwave Journal is the leading source of information about the RF/microwave industry, and we are proud to host the mmWave Summit, an excellent forum to inform audiences on the importance and state of mmWave technology."
"Over the past year, with the continued rollout of 5G, mmWave technology has become more essential and available than ever," said Mike Noonen, CEO at MixComm. "With the launch of this unique series, we're thrilled to bring together a lineup of influential presenters who will share an inside look at where we are with mmWave innovations and where we can go."
With a robust agenda of engaging presentations and interviews, the mmWave Summit will feature these industry leaders:
- Joe Madden, Chief Analyst, Mobile Experts
- Phil Solis, Research Director, Connectivity and Smartphone Semiconductors, IDC
- Daniel Kang, Director, Head of Digital Solution Team, Dreamtech
- Markus Loerner, Market Segment Manager RF & Microwave Components, Rohde & Schwarz
- Peter Rabbeni, VP, SATCOM, Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure, GLOBALFOUNDRIES
- Dr. Anirban Bandyopadhyay, Sr. Director and Head of Strategic Applications, Mobile and Wireless Infrastructure, GLOBALFOUNDRIES
- Peter Claydon, President, Picocom
- Razvan Rusu, Director, Global Engineering, Richardson RFPD
- Larry Hawkins, Director of Technical Marketing and Integrated Solutions / Systems Richardson RFPD
- Navi Miglani, VP Sales & Marketing, RaGE Systems
- Dr. Harish Krishnaswamy, CTO and Co-founder, MixComm
- Dr. Arun Natarajan, VP of RF Technology, MixComm
"mmWave is essential to access the full throughput capabilities of 5G," said Markus Loerner, Market Segment Manager for RF & Microwave Components with Rohde & Schwarz. "We at Rohde & Schwarz enable innovations in 5G FR2 with our leading test and measurement solutions for conducted as well as over-the-air environments. We are excited to join the mmWave Summit to discuss progress in the demanding mmWave arena."
Registration for the mmWave Summit is now open. For more information and to reserve a spot, visit https://www.microwavejournal.com/mmWaveSummit.
About MixComm
MixComm, based in Chatham, N.J., is the leading millimeter Wave Antennas to Algorithms™ company developing transformative solutions for 5G and satellite communications. MixComm was founded in 2017 and company's technology is based on breakthroughs from Dr. Harish Krishnaswamy's CoSMIC lab at Columbia University. For more information, visit http://www.mixcomm.com.
