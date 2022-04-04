VP of Client Operations Allison Brecklin and VP of Marketing Kristene Turner to drive growth for real-time audio technology company transforming live events
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mixhalo, creator of the wireless networking technology that delivers pristine, high-quality audio in real-time to attendees at live events, today announces Allison Brecklin as VP of Client Operations and Kristene Turner as VP of Marketing. With live events back in full swing and a fresh $24 million in Series B funding, Mixhalo has nearly tripled its team and rapidly bolstered its roster of clients and partners. Brecklin and Turner are strategic hires as the company quickly scales to meet increasing demand across music, sports, and conference verticals.
"As we work to fundamentally transform the fan experience at live events, Allison and Kristene's deep expertise in their respective fields will be critical to our evolution," said John Vars, CEO of Mixhalo. "They bring a wealth of knowledge and a passion that reflects our own, and will be major assets to our team during this period of tremendous growth at Mixhalo."
Brecklin is an accomplished operations leader with more than 15 years of experience driving revenue growth, customer satisfaction and process improvement. She has successfully led high-profile, complex projects for big players in the technology and auto space including Pandora, Ticketfly, Eventbrite and Hertz. Passionate about helping people by improving the processes their jobs depend on, Brecklin will continue to build out and scale Mixhalo's operations with a key focus on partner satisfaction.
"I was immediately drawn to Mixhalo with its brilliant team and a fascinating technology that fundamentally redefines what is possible in live entertainment," said Brecklin. "Big things are afoot at Mixhalo, and I am grateful and excited to become a part of the journey."
Turner is a seasoned brand and marketing leader who has dedicated her career to serving passionate fan bases. She has successfully grown digital businesses and led marketing campaigns for world-class entertainment and gaming brands including Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, Discovery Channel, MotorTrend, and Top Gear. With a proven track record of leading, developing and executing fully-integrated ROI+ marketing strategies, Turner has launched more than 50 products including digital subscriptions, PC, console and handheld games, mobile apps, and SVOD services. At Mixhalo, Turner will focus on elevating the brand and marketing strategy to drive awareness, excitement, and engagement among fans.
"Having the privilege of serving passionate fan bases for my entire career, the intersection of entertainment and technology is my sweet spot," said Turner. "With Mixhalo, music and sports fans can experience their passion like never before with a fully-immersive audio experience. I'm excited to contribute to the growth and success of a company that I truly admire."
About Mixhalo
Mixhalo is a real-time audio platform delivering a high-quality, immersive experience for live events including concerts, conferences, festivals, sporting events, and anywhere people gather to hear content. Founded by Incubus guitarist and songwriter Mike Einziger, internationally-acclaimed violinist Ann Marie Simpson-Einziger and tech industry veteran Vikram Singh, Mixhalo enables live event organizers to give audiences exactly what they came for, with real-time audio delivered directly to attendees' own phones (via a free app) and headphones.
Clients and partners to-date include: Sting, Aerosmith, Charlie Puth, Incubus, Metallica, TechCrunch Disrupt, the Sacramento Kings, the Buffalo Sabres, and Los Angeles Football Club, along with several additional NBA, MLS and NHL teams to be announced in the coming months. The company is backed by investors including Fortress Investment Group, L'Acoustics, Foundry Group, Sapphire Sport, Founders Fund, Defy Partners, Cowboy Ventures, Red Light Management, and others in technology, sports and entertainment.
For more information, visit http://www.mixhalo.com or follow us on Instagram at @Mixhalo.
Media Contact
Kira Wolfe, The Key PR, 415-299-1145, mixhalo@thekeypr.com
SOURCE Mixhalo