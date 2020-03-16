TAMPA, Fla., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, a leading provider of Connected Customer Experience platform and Service Lifecycle Management software, announced today that Stuart Ransom has joined the company as its Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Stuart comes to Mize with 20+ years of sales leadership experience and was most recently Vice President, Global Account Management with Acquia. His career experience spans from building the go-to-market engine in early and growth-stage settings, to significant revenue management responsibility at large enterprise SaaS companies.
As CRO, Stuart will be responsible for managing all sales activities, including new customer acquisition, account management, renewals, and revenue expansion with existing customers. In addition, he will be responsible for leading Mize's sales team, globally. This will include leading Mize's initiative to expand its sales team through hiring Account Executives, Account Managers and Customer Success Managers.
"With Stuart at the helm as CRO our customers will be empowered and informed when making buying decisions around mission critical service management software," said Ashok Kartham, CEO of Mize. "As a Customer-Centric company, we are keenly focused on our customers' success in improving their own brand loyalty while growing services revenue and profitability. Stuart's extensive experience with major SaaS companies positions him well to accelerate our growth through expanding and supporting our global customer base."
"I am excited about the opportunity to help Mize expand its leadership position in the Service Lifecycle Management market," said Ransom. "As a growth-stage company, the combination of established, enterprise-class customers with a cloud-based, modular architecture to enable the delivery of evolutionary, best-in-class Connected Customer experiences is exceptionally powerful. This capability, coupled with the recent capital investment by M33 Growth and our maniacal commitment to customer success, will make Mize the partner of choice in the Service Lifecycle Management market for years to come."
About Mize
Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interaction events, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance, to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize's connected customer experience platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with customers, build knowledge about customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. Please visit www.m-ize.com for more information.