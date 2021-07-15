NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMA Global, the industry organization dedicated to architecting the future of marketing for CMOs, today announced the final agenda and speakers for its 11th annual CEO & CMO Summit. Highlighting this year's summit is a keynote interview with Twitter CEO and Co-Founder, Jack Dorsey, and NBCUniversal's Chairman, Global Advertising and Client Partnerships, Linda Yaccarino. The two will open the summit with a conversation on the current confluence of tech, humanity and philanthropy, and what's driving innovation today.
To be held on July 19th and 20th, the 2021 MMA CEO & CMO Virtual Summit will provide a platform for marketers to hear a diverse group of C-level executives discuss how they are reimagining the customer experience, rethinking leadership styles to inspire today's diverse and remote workforce and architecting the future of marketing. The summit will also feature the latest MMA's MOSTT research on how marketing organizations can drive growth through organizational design, and host a panel of esteemed academics as they debate various growth frameworks as part of MMA's Great Marketing Growth Debates.
"As the last year reshuffled marketing budgets, strategies and policies, the role of CMOs evolved dramatically. With those changes came new pressure and expectations that most marketers didn't have the capabilities or resources to effectively meet on their own," said MMA Global CEO Greg Stuart. "CMOs and CEOs will need to re-align and navigate through the unknowns and knowns of modern marketing together. This year's summit is a great opportunity for those executives to hear from their peers across different industries and roles, and see how they have successfully progressed toward the future of marketing."
The agenda and speakers can be found below. For more information about the sessions and to request an invitation, please visit our website.
Agenda for Monday, July 19th
11:45 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. ET: Reinventing the CMO Role for Today's World
- Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai
- Dara Treseder, SVP, Head of Global Marketing and Communications, Peloton
- Thomas Ranese, VP of Global Marketing, Uber
- This session will be moderated by SpencerStuart's Practice Leader, Greg Welch
12:35 - 1:05 p.m. ET: Powering Purpose: How Open and Advanced Technology Enables Brands to Live Their Values
- Pam Griffin, Associate Director, The Clorox Company
- Randi Stipes, CMO, IBM Watson Advertising and Weather, Developer Ecosystem Group, IBM
- Ruth Davis, Director of Call for Code, IBM
- Sheri Bachstein, CEO, The Weather Company and GM of IBM Watson Advertising
1:10 - 1:40 p.m. ET: Deep Dive: Trends Shaping the Consumer Experience
- Bruce Temkin, Head of Qualtrics XM Institute, Qualtrics
- Josh Lee, VP and Head of Digital CX, Fashionphile
1:10 - 1:40 p.m. ET: Deep Dive: Leverage your First Party Data by Revolutionizing your Martech Stack
- Francesco Guglielmino, Chief Product Officer, Cuebiq
1:10 - 1:40 p.m. ET: Deep Dive: It's Not All About the Benjamins: Using Data and Analytics to Build Customer Relationships
- Michael Schoen, SVP, GM of Marketing Solutions, Neustar, Inc
- Louis Paskalis, Former SVP; Enterprise Media Executive, Bank of America and Chairman of MMA Global's Media and Data Board.
1:55 - 2:25 p.m. ET: MMA MOSTT Research Study: How Marketing Organizations Can Better Drive Growth
- Dr. Neil Morgan, PetSmart Distinguished Chair in Marketing, Kelley School of Business, Indiana University
2:25 - 2:55 p.m. ET: The Rise of the CDO: Leading Digital Transformation and Culture
- Brigitte King, Chief Digital Officer, Colgate-Palmolive
- Marc Speichert, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts
- Ratnakar Lavu, Global Chief Digital and Information Officer, Nike
- Sol Rashidi, Chief Analytics Officer, Estee Lauder
- This session will be moderated by EY's Americas Customer and Growth Market Leader and CMO Practice Leader, Janet Balis
Agenda for Tuesday July 20th
11:00 - 11:10 a.m. ET: Welcome from Global Chair
- Deborah Wahl, Global CMO, General Motors
11:15 - 11:55 a.m. ET: MMA The Great Debates: Academics Perspective
- Dr. Carl Mela, T. Austin Finch Foundation, Professor of Marketing, Duke University
- Dr. Felipe Thomas, Associate Professor Of Marketing, University of Oxford\
- Dr. Koen Pauwels, Distinguished Professor of Marketing and co-director of its Digital, Analytics, Technology and Automation (DATA) Initiative, Northeastern University
- This session will be moderated by ARF's CEO and President, Scott McDonald, PH.D.
11:55 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. ET: The New Era of Human Connection
- Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, VP, Head of North American Revenue and Global Client Solutions, Verizon Media
- Laurent Rossi, CEO, Alpine
- Mark Melling, Head of RYOT International, Verizon Media
12:45 - 1:15 p.m. ET: Deep Dive: How To Drive Superior Mobile Engagement With Messaging In The Post Application Era
- Matt Ramerman, President, Sinch
12:45 - 1:15 p.m. ET: Deep Dive: The New Marketer's Landscape
- Michael Della Penna, Chief Strategy Officer, InMarket
12:45 - 1:15 p.m. ET: Deep Dive: How to Improve your DE&I Efforts in Content Creation
- Sue De Lopez, Chief Growth Officer, APR
1:20 - 1:55 p.m. ET: Architecting the Future of Marketing
- Chris Brandt, CMO, Chipotle
- William White, SVP and CMO, Walmart
- This session will be moderated by MMA Global CEO, Greg Stuart
About the MMA:
Composed of over 800 member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change – in ways that enable future breakthroughs while optimizing current activities. The MMA is committed to science and questioning and believes that creating marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo encouraging business leaders to aggressively adopt proven, peer-driven and scientific best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions of dollars in rigorous research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes future success, while also propelling business growth.
