NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MMA Global, the industry organization dedicated to architecting the future of marketing for CMOs, today announced it will host MATT Unplugged virtually on May 19th. In its third year, the event will bring together the industry's marketing attribution experts to provide the strategies and tactics marketers need to connect their efforts to meaningful business outcomes.
"As marketers rethink and redesign their marketing attribution strategies and tactics in the always-evolving digital landscape, it's critical they have the ability to hear and learn about their options from industry leaders," said Greg Stuart, CEO of MMA Global. "With MATT Unplugged being held virtually this year, we're excited to provide all marketers with an array of experts who are committed to measurable impact and accountability through the advancement of people-based approaches in media measurement and throughout the entire process of planning and buying."
The annual event is produced by MMA Global's Marketing Attribution Think Tank (MATT), which is a community of marketing and analytics leaders focused on helping marketers select and apply multi-touch attribution with confidence. Most recently, MATT released Outcome-Based Marketing 2.0 (OBM2), a new growth framework that outperforms traditional reach-based marketing strategies by more than 50 percent on return on ad spend (ROAS). The approach found that a marketing campaign organized around the most responsive target audience for a brand – dubbed the "movable middles" — will yield far better outcomes than traditional media plans optimized for reach. Speakers at MATT Unplugged will discuss the impact of these findings on the industry along with many other attribution topics.
This year's agenda includes:
- Debates between brand CMOs on the merits and advantages of various growth frameworks from the executive perspective
- A look at how the Outcome Based Marketing 2.0 strategy enables brands to align budgets, channel allocation and audience targeting directly with ROAS
- Discussions around the future of data identifiers, how to leverage first party data, and the future of MTA
- Deep insights into marketers' experiences with MTA adoption and use from the latest MMA State of MTA Benchmark Survey
Speakers that will address these topics and more include:
- Norman De Greve, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at CVS Health
- Aimee Johnson, CMO at Zillow
- Louis Paskalis, SVP of Customer Engagement and Media Investment at Bank of America
- Nuno Teles, President at Diageo
- Jim Stengel President & CEO at The Jim Stengel Company, LLC
- Joanna O'Connell, VP & Principal Analyst at Forrester
- Marc Vermut, Vice President of Marketing Solutions at Neustar
- Vassilis (Vas) Bakopoulos, SVP of Research & Insights at MMA Global
- Shane McAndrew, Chief Data Strategy Officer at Mindshare
- Nileem Jani Senior Director of U.S. Mobile Carrier Marketing at Samsung
- Michelle Matranga, Director of Attribution & Digital Performance at Ziff Media Group
- Sunil Bhagwan, Vice President of Strategy at AppsFlyer
- Nicole Perrin, Senior Analyst at Insider Intelligence
- Kelsey Herrold, Senior Manager of Digital Media & Optimization at Disney Parks
- Antonio Tomarchio, Founder & CEO of Cuebiq
- Ankur Uttam, VP of Analytics at Poshmark
- Vivian Chang, VP of Growth, Clorox DTC at The Clorox Company
- Tina Moffett, Principal Analyst at Forrester
- Rebecca Traverzo, VP of Marketing at ThirdLove
- James DeStefano, Senior Director of Customer Marketing & CRM at Casper
- Aaron Magness, CMO at Thistle
- Jeremy Fain, CEO & Co-Founder at Cognitiv
- Shreya Gorur, Director of Analytics & Insights at Nutrisystem
- Greg Stuart, CEO of MMA Global
- Joel Rubinson, MMA's MTA Expert & President of Rubinson Partners, Inc.
To register and learn more, visit the MATT Unplugged registration page.
