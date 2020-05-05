PROVO, Utah, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MMG Fusion, the all-in-one software suite working to Market, Manage, and Grow dental practices, has completed their integration with partner Curve Dental, the leading provider of cloud-based dental solutions. The integration makes MMG Fusion's broad offering of 4x Best of Class winning patient engagement and practice marketing software available to Curve Dental's tech-savvy customers. "During this unique crisis, Curve Dental customers need full access to the most advanced patient communication and marketing tracking software that demonstrates their ability to keep their staff and patients safe before, during, and after each appointment. Practices must effectively communicate and engage with their patient base now, while also implementing cost saving measures to prepare for their eventual return to business," said Paul Intlekofer, CEO of MMG Fusion. "Both MMG Fusion and Curve Dental are dedicated to providing these tools to our customers so they can hit the ground running when business resumes."
By integrating with MMG Fusion, Curve Dental can offer its over 27,000 dental professionals even more ways to communicate with patients, reduce churn, easily reactivate latent treatment plans and revenue, and accurately track their marketing spending and results.
"We are excited to fully integrate MMG Fusion into the Curve Dental ecosystem," said Jana Macon, Curve Dental's Executive Vice President of Customer Success. "By integrating with a comprehensive patient engagement and practice marketing tracking solution like MMG Fusion, we will provide our customers with the tools they need to get back on their feet quickly, efficiently, and cost effectively."
About Curve Dental
Founded in 2004, Curve Dental provides web-based dental software and related services to dental practices within the United States and Canada. The company is privately-held, with offices in Provo, Utah, and Calgary, Alberta. Curve Dental strives to make dental software less about computers and more about user experience. Their creative thinking can be seen in the design of their software, that's easy to use and built only for the web. Visit www.curvedental.com for more information.
About MMG Fusion
Founded in 2015, MMG Fusion is dedicated to creating innovative technology solutions that help dentists build thriving practices by making front office management and practice marketing simple and intuitive. The MMG Fusion suite of tools, available as all-in-one integrated systems or as separate modules provides management of online marketing, search optimization, social media marketing, online reputation management, patient communications, and engagement, call recording and tracking, schedule optimization and ROI assessment. MMG Fusion is a cloud-based software as a service offering that integrates seamlessly with practice management software presenting information via a single streamlined dashboard interface. Visit www.mmgfusion.com for more information.
