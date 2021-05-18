ALISO VIEJO, Calif., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mnet Health, the premier revenue cycle management & technology provider to the surgical industry, announced today that Derek Smith has joined the company as chief executive officer. Smith succeeds company founder David Hamilton, who has served as CEO since the company's inception and will remain involved with the company in an advisory and board position.
Smith's move to Mnet Health builds upon decades of experience in healthcare technology. Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at eSolutions, a leading healthcare revenue cycle management (RCM) company, where he oversaw rapid expansion and growth. Previously, Smith served as Chief Commercial Officer of Global Healthcare Exchange, the leading provider of healthcare supply chain solutions, where he oversaw strategy, product, and rapid market expansion, penetrating 85% of the U.S. hospital and supplier market. Additional leadership and consulting roles across sales, strategy, finance, and product development round out Smith's extensive experience.
"I am excited to join the Mnet Health team and to be a part of the company's exciting growth strategy," Smith said. "I look forward to building upon Mnet's record of success with continued investment in our solutions, customers, and team."
Lauren Illescas, Chief Operating Officer, said, "This is an exciting time at Mnet Health, we are continuing to hit new company records for revenue. Derek's successful track-record is centered on the customer and their satisfaction. Even more, his experience investing in solutions to increase provider cash flow will help accelerate Mnet Health's growth while remaining committed to our mission."
David Hamilton, Mnet Health's founder and CEO, will remain involved with the company in an advisory and board position. Hamilton led the company from its founding in 2005, creating a market-leading company that today handles more than $1.0 billion in managed balances for over 900 facilities and millions of patients.
"I'm proud of the positive impact Mnet Health has made on addressing the critical issue of healthcare provider reimbursement," Hamilton said. "Building Mnet Health into a world-class healthcare technology organization has been an amazing experience. I'm excited that a proven leader like Derek has joined Mnet Health to drive further growth and success for our customers and employees and look forward to partnering with him."
Smith joins Mnet Health during a period of rapid and exciting growth. The company is actively hiring additional team members and expanding its headquarters in Orange County as it continues to break records for patients and facilities served. For more information on Mnet Health and its technology, payment solutions and patient concierge service, visit mnethealth.com.
About Mnet Health
We believe every patient deserves a helpful, transparent, easy to navigate financial experience in healthcare.
Mnet is the premier revenue cycle management & technology provider to the surgical industry. We provide custom patient-pay solutions to surgical hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. As of 2021, Mnet Health partners with over 900 surgical facilities nationwide and is the preferred vendor of both United Surgical Partners International (USPI) and Surgical Care Affiliates (SCA) – both directly with and in support of centralized billing offices.
Mnet's custom brand, PaySUITE, is a white-labeled payment technology platform that helps surgical facilities and their providers grow their business by helping patients pay. Mnet's patient-pay solutions significantly increase self-pay collections while creating a better financial experience for patients. For more information, visit https://mnethealth.com.
Media Contact
Jared Nichols, Mnet Health Services, 5209093916, jnichols@mnethealth.com
SOURCE Mnet Health Services