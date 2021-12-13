ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mnet Health today announced that James Ryan has been appointed Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Ryan is an experienced sales leader with proven accomplishments in the healthcare SaaS industry.
"James brings a winning track record of success in leading and scaling sales organizations, and in building deep and lasting customer relationships across the healthcare markets," said Derek Smith, CEO, Mnet Health. "He has been a key part of fast-growing companies in the past and I'm excited that he will now be a part of the Mnet Health team as we continue to expand and help improve the patient experience in the ASC market. This is a winning combination and I'm excited to hire such a person at just the right time for the company."
Ryan's addition to Mnet brings more than a decade of experience to the company as he leads high-performing sales teams on a path of success. He is passionate about identifying and executing strategies for growth and improvement for both his team and his clients.
"I'm super impressed by the level of service, support, and value that Mnet provides to the healthcare community. The approach that we take to putting the patients first not only helps patients feel more comfortable with their healthcare experience in these uncertain times, but also helps infuse cash flow for healthcare providers when they need it most. That combination makes Mnet primed for major growth. I'm excited to help apply a consistent and sustainable sales methodology to an already great company with awesome people and market leading services to make sure our message is effectively getting out to the healthcare community which will drive accelerated growth for the organization," says Ryan.
Previously, Ryan has held key leadership positions with Waystar and eSolutions. Focused on Hospital Sales for Waystar, Ryan aided in the integration of eSolutions' offerings to create a unified Waystar sales strategy by developing new sales teams and addressable market segments. Before this, Ryan worked with eSolutions, where he helped lead unprecedented growth for the organization across multiple markets. Prior to Waystar's acquisition of eSolutions, Ryan focused on organic growth via thoughtful scale of the sales organization. In addition to organic growth, Ryan led sales process and product integration efforts for five company acquisitions that eSolutions completed over the last four years of his tenure with the organization.
About Mnet Health.
We believe every patient deserves a helpful, transparent, easy-to-navigate financial experience in healthcare.
Mnet is the premier revenue cycle management & technology provider to the surgical industry. Mnet provides customized patient-pay solutions to surgical hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Mnet Health partners with over 900 surgical facilities nationwide and is the preferred vendor to the leading ASC management companies in the US both directly with and in support of centralized billing offices.
Mnet's tailor-made brand, PaySUITE, is a white-labeled payment technology platform that helps surgical facilities, and their providers grow their business by helping patients pay. Mnet's patient-pay solutions significantly increase self-pay collections while creating a better financial experience for patients. For more information, visit https://mnethealth.com.
About One Medical Passport, Inc.
One Medical Passport is the leading provider of cloud-based workflow solutions to the ambulatory surgery industry. 1MP is dedicated to continuously improving outpatient surgery for patients, staff and physicians alike. For more information visit, 1mp.com.
