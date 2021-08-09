ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mnet Health today announced that Justin Zaitz has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Zaitz is a tenured finance executive that comes with extensive medical device and healthcare SaaS experience.
"Finding the right finance leader to add as CFO has been a top priority, and I am thrilled that Justin is joining the Mnet Health team. The role of CFO at Mnet Health is critical to scaling and supporting our high-growth business. Justin's broad experience is the perfect match to support our continued growth," said Derek Smith, CEO of Mnet Health.
As Mnet Health continues to grow, Zaitz's move to the company will mature processes and financial controls, while leveraging analytic based insights to drive business performance. Zaitz is a proven leader who has established strong relationships and built high-performing teams in his career.
"I am excited to join Mnet and invigorated by the possibilities the future holds for this rapidly growing company. Mnet's concierge-based approach to helping patients pay resonates with me, as it not only increases healthcare provider cashflow, but also contributes to a positive patient experience. As I join the Mnet team, I am eager to evolve operational and financial aspects, while building upon the solid foundation and historical momentum," said Mr. Zaitz.
Prior to this appointment, Zaitz has had a successful 16-year career in finance and accounting. Most recently, Zaitz served as the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, Global Operations with Medtronic, which is amongst the largest medical device companies in the world. In this role he oversaw reporting, forecasting, and consolidations for more than 30 global manufacturing sites. While at Medtronic, he also served on the Finance Separation Management Office for the Patient Recovery divestiture to Cardinal Health, managed global teams supporting research and development, and facilitated active portfolio management. Previously, Zaitz operated with Global Healthcare Exchange, the leading provider of healthcare supply chain solutions, where he started his career as a Financial Analyst progressing through several sales and revenue-focused roles to a management level.
About Mnet Health
We believe every patient deserves a helpful, transparent, easy-to-navigate financial experience in healthcare.
Mnet is the premier revenue cycle management & technology provider to the surgical industry. Mnet provides customized patient-pay solutions to surgical hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Mnet Health partners with over 900 surgical facilities nationwide and is the preferred vendor to the leading ASC management companies in the US both directly with and in support of centralized billing offices.
Mnet's tailor-made brand, PaySUITE, is a white-labeled payment technology platform that helps surgical facilities, and their providers grow their business by helping patients pay. Mnet's patient-pay solutions significantly increase self-pay collections while creating a better financial experience for patients. For more information, visit https://mnethealth.com
Media Contact
Jared Nichols, Mnet Health, 520-909-3916, press@mnethealth.com
SOURCE Mnet Health