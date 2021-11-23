BOSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrbisPay, a Boston-based fastest-growing Wages-On-Demand platform, appoints Mike Sciarretta as its Senior Director of Partnerships.
With 17 years of business development and management experience at leading B2B financial management firms within the travel & expense sector; Mike's proven success and years of association with the SaaS ecosphere make him an ideal fit for this role. Mike will be focused on building new customer relationships and meeting OrbisPay's revenue goals.
Most recently, he served as the Lead Sales Strategist at the AI and Machine Learning firm, Squark, where he was responsible for new business and growth.
The majority of his experience resides within the financial arena, helping mid-market and global enterprise organizations develop policies and platforms to mitigate both employer and employee risks when it comes to the travel, payment, and expense program.
Mike is excited about the opportunity and looks forward to spreading the positive word out there in the market.
"It is amazing to see the positive impact both employees and employers gain from the OrbisPay solution," said Mike Sciaretta, Senior Director of Partnerships, OrbisPay. "I am proud to be a part of this great mission, that humanizes payroll and gives employees immediate control over their earned wages without any risk."
OrbisPay founder Mo Saeed believes in Mike's vision for building long-term customer relationships and managing partnerships for OrbisPay.
"I am confident that Mike's ideas will not only contribute towards building strong relationships with clients, but also send a vivid message to businesses in the US who are searching for FinTech solutions to empower their employees and increase business efficiency" said Mo Saeed, CEO, OrbisPay.
We are glad to have you on our team. Welcome to OrbisPay, Mike Sciarretta.
About OrbisPay
At OrbisPay, we believe in giving everyone an equal opportunity to build financial resilience, so that every American can live the life they have earned. We are on a mission to bridge the gap between employer-employee relationships and work towards building a financially resilient society. Individuals now need more control over how they want to get paid and that is what we are solving.
Our Wages-On-Demand solution empowers and protects the most vulnerable, without disrupting the employer's cashflow.
