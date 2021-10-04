CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileDemand, provider of rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions for enterprise productivity, is proud to announce the appointment of its new VP of Sales, Scott Medford. In this role Medford will be responsible for worldwide direct and channel sales of all MobileDemand rugged xTablet and xCase products and services.
Medford brings his vast experience and expertise to MobileDemand from his 35 years of leading a wide range of business technology companies, with a special focus in AIDC, RFID, Wi-Fi and near-field communications. Prior to joining MobileDemand, Medford served in international sales and leadership roles at Apex Supply Chain Technologies, Invengo Technology, Impinj, Spraycool and at Intermec Technologies. Working through standards bodies and industry forums such as IEEE, AIM Global, EPCGlobal and RAIN, Medford has bridged the gap between the "what" of technology and the "why" of implementation.
In his new position at MobileDemand, Medford will help refine the company's sales strategy, identify new market requirements, and oversee implementation of programs to build MobileDemand's presence and global market share.
"This is an exciting time to join the MobileDemand team," Medford says. "Enhancing the company's sales strategy to encompass the best elements of VAR, ISV, OEM, distribution and direct selling engagements will yield greater revenue for the company, and the served markets will realize much better access to our products. The customers will benefit by getting the right solution to address unique needs, and their feedback will be the foundation for future improvements."
"Scott is a highly respected sales leader in the various industries we serve," says Matt Miller, Founder and President of MobileDemand. "We're truly excited to bring on his talent, network and leadership to drive strategic growth and entry to more strategic accounts. The timing is right as MobileDemand is launching many strategic initiatives to new industries, driving growth in retail with tablet-based mobile POS systems, and distribution and logistics with innovative mobile 3D box dimensioning systems."
About MobileDemand
MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD 810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more and contact MobileDemand, visit ruggedtabletpc.com.
