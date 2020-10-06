GLENDALE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilitas Insurance, a new commercial insurance company dedicated to providing insurance protection to the unique and emerging needs of the sharing economy and the evolving mobility sector, announces it was selected by Lyft to provide ride-sharing commercial insurance coverage in 11 states starting October 1, 2020.
"We are excited to partner with Lyft to provide insurance solutions that help protect the rapidly evolving needs of the mobility market," said Eric Ummel, General Manager of Mobilitas Insurance. "Mobilitas understands the risks of the on-demand, sharing economy and is partnering with companies to develop customized insurance products to best protect their business needs.
"As rideshare continues to play a critical role in modern transportation across the country, Lyft is excited to broaden its rideshare insurance partnerships, resulting in a panel of highly trusted auto carriers," said Curtis Scott, Vice President of Risk at Lyft. "This allows us to leverage the regional expertise of these large insurers as our business continues to evolve, ensuring we have claims handling specifically built for ridesharing as well as data driven risk mitigation and reliable security for riders and drivers on the Lyft platform. Additionally, we look forward to further integrating our cutting-edge risk management solutions with these partners and partnering to bring innovative insurance products to market."
Mobilitas is focused on creating custom-built insurance solutions for businesses and individuals in the sharing and mobility space. The company is digitally focused, simple to use, nimble and flexible enough to develop creative insurance solutions designed to fit the needs of the mobility sector and cover whatever the future will bring.
"We recognize a tremendous opportunity to innovate in the emerging on-demand and sharing economy to meet the unique needs of this segment and we believe it represents one of the largest growth opportunities of the future," said Ummel. "Our goal is to create simple, flexible and comprehensive commercial insurance solutions that deliver unmatched protection and superior results."
For more information or to secure Mobilitas Insurance coverage, visit www.mobilitasinsurance.com or access the Mobilitas app.
About Mobilitas Insurance
Mobilitas Insurance offers a new kind of commercial insurance built from the ground up to meet the unique needs of the mobility market. The company is dedicated to providing creative insurance solutions that are technology-driven to best protect your business needs. Mobilitas has a financial strength rating of "A" (excellent) from AM Best, the insurance industry's primary financial rating firm. More information is available at www.mobilitasinsurance.com and on social media (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter).