WARRENDALE, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAE International announced today that the WCX™ World Congress Experience Digital Summit will take place online on April 13-15, 2021. The annual event will cover how the industry can overcome mobility's biggest technical and business hurdles, from developmental timelines for electric and fully automated vehicles to developing smart cities that accommodate smart transportation to global supply chain constraints impacting the automotive industry.
This year's event will feature:
- Three (3) days of programming focusing on six technology tracks
- 87 hours of live technical content
- 200+ on-demand sessions
"WCX is the premier global automotive technical event, and this year's digital summit will once again offer engaging and meaningful conversations and connections with industry partners who are developing the latest solutions and technologies to move mobility forward," said Frank Bokulich, manager of engineering events at SAE International. "To accelerate safety and technology, it is imperative the industry convenes and aligns as new automated, electric and connected vehicles are being developed and deployed on our streets."
WCX attendees will have access to live and on-demand sessions that spark critical industry conversation for three months following the event. This year's sessions will focus on highly technical programming and a series of Leadership Summit roundtable discussions with industry leaders who will engage in deep discussions on timely issues such as data and connected vehicles, electric vehicle legislation, smart cities and smart transportation, and more.
Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to network with leading engineers and decision makers to gain insights from companies and organizations leading the way towards smarter cities, greater vehicle efficiency, reliable connectivity, automated vehicles, advanced propulsion and powertrain, and increased safety and cybersecurity.
To learn more about the program at this year's WCX World Congress, please visit https://www.sae.org/attend/wcx/program. To register for the event, please visit: http://www.sae.org/attend/wcx/registration
Members of the media seeking credentials can email pr@sae.org or call 1-724-772-7562.
About SAE International
SAE International is a global association committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.
###
Media Contact
Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, justin.falce@sae.org
SOURCE SAE International