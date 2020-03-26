NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MOBQ), a leading provider in next generation advertising technology, announced today its 2019 year end results and highlights:
- Completed acquisition of Advangelists.
- Integration of Mobiquity Networks unique audience data into the Advangelists platform.
- Created a unique and powerful combination of unified technologies provides a single integrated and easy to maintain business solution demanded by marketers, publishers and agency trade desks to facilitate their need to efficiently and effectively deploy programmatic media buying.
- Honored as a Top 10 Ad Management software provider by Marketing Tech Outlook magazine.
- Record revenue of $9.7 million up from $1.4 million the prior year.
- Gross income of $2.4 million up from $430k the prior year.
Although management believes it has positioned the Company for a successful run in 2020, its future revenues are uncertain due to the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic and industry conditions. Further updates will be provided as they become available.
For the full 10-K filing please click the link below:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1084267/000168316820000946/mobiquity_10k-123119.htm
