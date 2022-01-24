NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New York-based mochi ice cream company Mochidoki (http://www.mochidoki.com) today announces Claudio LoCascio as CEO & President. Mochidoki's Founder Ken Gordon will step back from his role as CEO but remain on as Chairman.
Prior to joining Mochidoki as President in March 2020, LoCascio served as COO at Joyride Coffee, where he oversaw business development, production and supply chain. Before Joyride, Claudio was a Portfolio Manager at the Winebow Group, directing the national launch of a premium imported sake portfolio. He subsequently became an Investment Engineer with Bridgewater Associates, before returning to the food and beverage space. LoCascio holds a BA in Economics from Dartmouth and an MBA from Columbia Business School.
As CEO & President at Mochidoki, LoCascio will lead the company's national growth through channels including retail, e-commerce and wholesale while overseeing innovation, strategic partnerships and more. Discussing the shift, LoCascio shared:
"In my nearly two years at Mochidoki, I have been incredibly proud of the growth we have achieved and of Mochidoki's continued focus on providing a delicious, innovative, high-quality product to our customers across the country. As CEO & President, I look forward to leading the brand's continued growth and strategy, with a number of exciting expansion plans in the works for 2022."
As Founder & Chairman, Ken Gordon will continue to support the company's vision and mission:
"Since 2015, Mochidoki has provided exceptional mochi ice cream to fans across the country. I'm very excited to be able to share the announcement of Claudio as the brand's new CEO & President, and we are all looking forward to this new chapter. In addition to expanding our retail footprint in New York City this past year with the opening of our Upper East Side location, we've brought several new flavors into the fold and begun development on some exciting new projects for 2022."
Mochidoki's retail stores are located in Manhattan's Upper East Side and SoHo neighborhoods. The brand's products are also available to ship nationwide via http://www.mochidoki.com. Mochidoki is also available at partnering restaurants across the country, including Nobu, Tao, Wynn Resorts, and many more.
About Mochidoki
Mochidoki is a nationally renowned, New York-based, mochi ice cream company, beloved for their imaginative and refined Japanese-inspired desserts. Using only the highest-quality ingredients, Mochidoki offers elegant flavors such as Red Bean with chopped azuki red beans, Salted Caramel with cracked caramel candy, Matcha made with organic, premium matcha, Vegan Mango with honey mango purée, and more.
After learning alongside Japanese pastry chefs and diligently researching the science and history of the hand-held treat, Ken Gordon launched Mochidoki in 2015 with co-founder Christopher Wong as a wholesale brand serving the foodservice industry. The company's ingredient-driven ethos and whimsical creations swiftly amassed a loyal following, and became the preferred mochi ice cream provider to top restaurant and hospitality groups nationwide, from Nobu and Tao to Wynn Resorts and Blue Ribbon. Building on this success, Mochidoki launched a direct-to-consumer website in 2018. The brand now brings a dynamic selection of signature and seasonal flavors to homes nationwide.
In spring 2020, the Mochidoki team debuted their first brick-and-mortar location: an interactive flagship in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, and in 2021, their second shop opened on the Upper East Side. The storefronts offer a new kind of mochi ice cream experience, centered around flavor exploration.
