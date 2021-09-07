SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Online continuing education is quickly becoming an attractive solution for educators to fulfill their continuing education, certification, and salary advancement requirements. Education professionals often face significant time and budget constraints yet require an increasing level of development and training to serve their students and address the diverse needs of 21st-century education. Embracing this challenge, SNHU has led the way in providing online continuing education opportunities to teachers, administrators, and paraprofessionals. Now, through a partnership with Model Teaching, a K-12 online professional development leader, SNHU will offer an expanded selection of high-quality courses that meet most educators' content area and accreditation needs.
Model Teaching offers an extensive course menu covering some of the most essential topics and subject areas in education today. Model Teaching courses are designed by certified educators and provide clear guidance in a highly structured format focused on classroom implementation. In addition, all Model Teaching courses come with an assortment of templates, tools, rubrics, and student-facing materials ready for use in the classroom. With this new partnership, SNHU students will now utilize the Model Teaching course menu to earn graduate-level credit for their school, district, or state continuing education requirements.
Teachers and educators interested in registering for graduate-level Model Teaching-SNHU partnered courses should visit the Model Teaching course menu at modelteaching.com and select SNHU as their preferred university partner.
About Model Teaching:
Model Teaching Professional Development courses focus on what's important to teachers: relevant content focused on specific teaching strategies and evidence-based best practices, delivered in a format ready to be used in the classroom. Model Teaching's extensive menu of professional development courses and cost-effective course bundles provide teachers with a step-by-step approach to implementation and the coaching, planning tools, and resources to put their new training into action.
Model Teaching is owned and operated by Action Potential Learning, LLC and based in Sugar Land, Texas.
For more information, please visit the company's website at: http://www.ModelTeaching.com.
