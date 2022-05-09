eCommerce brands gain insight into the fundamentals of this new channel to convert website visitors.
CARLSBAD, Calif., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MODERN POSTCARD - The increase in the number of websites and fragmentation of digital channels and devices have led to new behaviors by consumers and new tactics by brand marketers. More and more brands are using conversion rate optimization tactics to try to capture more online purchasers, yet still, only 2% - 3% of online shoppers actually buy on their visit.
Add to that the staggering statistic that 70% of website visitors will never return to a site on their own, (Source: Opt-in Monster, 2017) it's no wonder that digital retargeting has been embraced by marketers of every kind of business. And 50% of marketers note they will increase their retargeting budget in the upcoming year. (Source: Siteefy)
And while digital retargeting is a vital and foundational marketing approach, current studies indicate that Ad Blocking and Ad "Blind" rates, in addition to those folks opting out via iOS, dramatically reduce the number of visitors actually reached via digital retargeting. When visitors do see an ad, the click-through rates still hover around 0.7%...meaning 99.3% of those visitors don't actually click the ads.
This is why there has been an opening in the eCommerce industry for Direct Mail Retargeting.
The concept is very simple and effective: anonymous visitors go to a website, and about 50% of them are matched to a household mailing address in a privacy-compliant way. Postcards are then mailed the next day via First-Class postage, ensuring the brand's message arrives in the sweet spot of brand recall and relevance.
As eCommerce and retail brands embrace this new channel, some fundamentals of success have emerged. And, a full presentation of these new fundamentals is happening during the Smart Retail Tech Expo in Las Vegas, May 22nd, 2022. This show is a gathering of the eCommerce ecosystem - from brands to white label product sourcing and support services - all in one Expo. The show is designed to share new technologies and ideas with brands and services.
Chris Foster, VP New Business Development from Modern Postcard, will be presenting on the 5 Fundamentals of Successful Direct Mail Retargeting at the Expo.
"Our E-commerce clients who follow the success factors and the 5 Fundamentals are seeing very high response and conversion rates," says Chris Foster, VP New Business Development at Modern Postcard.
"And it makes sense: reaching lost website visitors with a relevant Direct Mail postcard drives higher responses. The physical nature of the postcard, plus the timing and relevance, all combine to make this channel effective. Print has an impact on the brain that's just stronger than digital. But, you have to follow basic Fundamentals to ensure your program's success."
The Five Fundamentals are:
1 – Qualify the website to see if Direct Mail Retargeting is the right fit.
Average Order Value should be $70+, Customer Lifetime Value at about $300+, and the monthly unique visitors to the website should be over 3,000. While these metrics aren't absolute, they are the usual baselines for the most successful Direct Mail Retargeting programs in most industries.
2 – Utilize a 1st-party Cookie-based approach for address capture.
When a brand enables this approach, it ensures a program is privacy compliant and has the highest Address match rates possible. Problems of IP-based matching are numerous, including using lat-long coordinates for entire apartment buildings, which blocks access to individual apartments, and cross-over in neighborhoods where homes are in close proximity. By using a 1st-party Cookie-based approach brands can accurately connect with more lost website visitors.
3 – Target the mailings to focus on the highest-intent visitors.
Using parameters such as multiple pages visited, or patterns showing the highest level of interest for specific pages like abandoned carts or best-selling products, brands can refine the mailings to reach the visitors most likely to respond. This yields a higher response rate and better Return on Ad Spend for the programs.
4 – Create the most effective postcard for high response and conversion.
This is a different channel than most brands have experimented with, and the unique characteristic drives a special set of creative must-haves. Message and design should focus on driving users to take action and to tell the story of the brand by highlighting differences between them and competitors.
5 – Optimize for best performance to deliver the strongest Return on Ad Spend.
This channel is an evergreen marketing approach that constantly takes advantage of the current website traffic brands get each day. Brands don't need to get more traffic to see results – they need to adjust the offer, creative, and targeting to continuously improve performance and response.
Brands that don't follow each of these may not see their programs do as well as they could, but brands that do follow these 5 Key Fundamentals of Successful Direct Mail Retargeting have seen high response rates and Return on Ad Spend.
"When we look across our E-commerce customer base, we're seeing conversion rates ranging from 1.2% to 4%, and cost-per-conversion numbers from $54 down to about $15. Of course, response rates depend on the brand, product, and offer," says Foster. As the CEO of Blue Canoe, a women's apparel E-commerce brand using Modern iO for over 2 years says, "There's a gut-level reaction to seeing how many people coming to your site you can mail to. And this channel really works for getting new customers at a terrific Return on Ad Spend."
The Modern iO Direct Mail Retargeting programs are ideal for small, mid-sized, and high-traffic E-commerce brands. It's a flexible platform that can adjust mailing volume as the brands' needs change. Unlike other vendors, with Modern iO there are no multi-month commitments, and no daily or monthly minimums. This is ideal for the changing traffic volume that happens in the upcoming summertime and Fall retail seasons.
"Because we have no minimums and no monthly contracts," says Foster, "we're making it as easy as possible for any E-commerce business to have more control over their Direct Mail Retargeting program. And we've seen our own client base double in the past year. We are solely focused on helping direct-to-consumer brands improve the retargeting conversion of the website traffic they're getting now…even if they're pulling in 3,000 visitors per month."
The Smart Retail Tech Expo is the ideal venue for eCommerce brands to discover and learn about new ideas and tactics - including Direct Mail Retargeting - to help their businesses grow.
About Modern iO Direct Mail Retargeting: A service of Modern Postcard, a leading Direct Marketing Services provider for over 25 years, Modern iO helps E-commerce companies convert more website traffic by sending direct mail postcards to website visitors who left without buying.
