HOUSTON, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aries Building Systems, a leading modular space solution provider with full turnkey capabilities, acquires Precision Structures Inc. of Pasadena, Texas – known for their expert modular products and services throughout Southeast Texas and Louisiana.
"Precision Structures has a well-earned, loyal customer base that was built over the course of many decades. We are thrilled to be adding this leading force in the modular industry to our team and look forward to providing our top-level customer service and space solutions to their existing customer portfolio," said Katie Roman, Senior Vice President of Aries.
Aries and Precision Structures possess a shared focus of providing modular building solutions to a wide scope of industries including (but not limited to) commercial, industrial, education, medical, and civic. Both companies provide office trailers, portable classrooms, storage containers, ground level offices (GLO's) and specialty modular buildings of any kind.
Roman adds, "Our growth is more than a story of surpassing revenue goals and winning new customers. It's a testament to our hard-working employees and our commitment to offering first-class services that outperform competitors. I'm deeply proud of the Aries team, and welcome Precision to join in on the collaborative, cheerful, and impactful company culture we have built together. We are highly-driven in our quest to further expand and develop, with a definitive goal to build our team with the very best talents to complement our already-gifted team."
Aries' growth strategy includes receptivity to additional modular providers interested in entertaining further deals and partnerships with the modular industry giant. Encouraged by their growth and momentum, Aries looks to the future with an attitude of expansion on every possible level continuing to build their business, brand and reputation.
About Aries Building Systems, LLC
Aries Building Systems is a privately owned company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Aries specializes in commercial modular space solutions, offering multiple financing packages with a track record of delivered success on the most demanding projects. Aries has an extensive network across North America providing modular space solutions for the medical, education, government, construction, commercial, and oil/gas sectors.
Aries meets customer needs and expectations through our state-of-the-art fleet, in-depth client consultation, value proposition, safety record, knowledge, and experience in the industry. With over 150,000 units totaling over $400 M in space solutions, Aries has buildings for immediate delivery to service the educational and healthcare sectors, commercial office space requirements, and any short or long-term housing demands.
