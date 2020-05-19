NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moen, the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, is pleased to welcome Robert (Bob) Kibbe to the executive team of the Global Plumbing Group (GPG), a division of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS). Effective immediately, Kibbe will assume the role of President, Moen Americas. Kibbe brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the global hardware, cleaning, technology and production assembly markets.
In his new role, Kibbe is responsible for leading the strategy of the Moen Americas business, executing an approach to increase market share, and encouraging innovation in sales, marketing, and technical product development to ensure continued growth and profitability.
"We're thrilled to have Bob join the organization as a member of our executive team and an integral part of our growth strategy. His incredible experience as a consumer durables product GM and president will serve him well as he leads our Americas business, partnering with all areas of our organization to meet sales, service, marketing, inventory and supply chain objectives. And, perhaps most importantly, Bob's leadership philosophy and strategic vision are in lockstep with our core values," said Cheri Phyfer, president, GPG.
Kibbe joins Moen from Apex Tools, where he was most recently President of Global Power Tools, with the scope of his responsibility including leadership of operations, manufacturing and supply chain as well as sales, marketing and product development.
Prior to his position with Apex Tools, Kibbe spent 13 years with Newell Brands and 10 years with Pentair where he had progressive responsibility and success leading complex global organizations in multiple environments.
Kibbe holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Economics from The University of Texas at Austin and a Master of Business Administration from Union University.
ABOUT MOEN
Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate the way people interact with water every day. In addition, Moen® Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.
Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. Moen anchors the Global Plumbing Group (GPG), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands' other brands include Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.