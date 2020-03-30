Mohr Partners Hires Paul Mad as Director, National Marketing Services

DALLAS, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohr Partners, Inc. the world's largest wholly-owned commercial real estate advisory firm exclusively focused on representing tenants, has hired Paul Mad as Director, National Marketing Services to lead the marketing department for the company headquartered in Dallas, TX.
"Paul's decade of hands-on experience in digital marketing, video production and website design for leading commercial real estate firms make him an ideal leader to support Mohr Partners ambitious growth plans," stated Mohr Partners Chairman & CEO Robert Shibuya.
Paul Mad commented, "Mohr Partners' entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative culture, and client dedication stand out as industry exemplars. It's for those reasons that I'm thrilled to join the team, bring fresh ideas to the work, and further build their brand."
Paul has 10 years' experience as a digital graphic designer with specific subject matter expertise in commercial real estate having previously worked in progressive marketing roles with leading commercial real estate service firms. Before joining Mohr Partners, Paul served as a Senior Digital Specialist at Cushman & Wakefield where he led a work stream of over 50 individuals responsible for developing a new global website. Paul is a graduate of University of Texas at Arlington with a bachelor's degree in marketing.
About Mohr Partners, Inc.:
Mohr Partners, Inc. is a global corporate real estate advisor, providing corporate tenants with an integrated set of portfolio services including strategic planning, business intelligence, lease administration/accounting & FASB ASC 842 compliance, research and site selection, labor analytics, project and construction management, comprehensive demographics analysis, economic incentives negotiations and transaction management. Since 1986, Mohr has been managing real estate portfolios for corporations, and each year completes transactions for its clients in all 50 U.S. states, all provinces of Canada and locations around the world. Mohr seamlessly provides corporate real estate services globally through its strategic alliance partners in Canada, Mexico/Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific. For more information on Mohr, please visit www.mohrpartners.com.