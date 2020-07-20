ATLANTA, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG, a CRH Company, has partnered with Sherwood Lumber, a leading building products distributor based in Melville, NY. Sherwood Lumber will distribute the full line of MoistureShield products throughout the Northeast from its Palmer, MA, Elizabeth, NJ and Holtsville, NY, locations. The coverage area includes all of New England, Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.
"There is a resurgence in building that has created a substantial demand for composite decks in the Northeast," said Todd London, SVP, Sales & Marketing, Sherwood Lumber. "We are strongly positioned to meet our customers' needs with MoistureShield's outstanding quality and innovation."
MoistureShield's Vision® product line features the DiamondDefense™ Coating, the strongest cap in the industry, resisting scratches, stains and impact damage. Select Vision colors include the unique option of CoolDeck® Technology, reducing heat absorption by up to 35% compared to capped composites in a similar color. MoistureShield also recently expanded Elevate™, their entry-level priced capped composite series, with two new variegated colors: Alpine Gray and Riverbank resembling tropical hardwoods.
"MoistureShield is excited to further strengthen our position in the Northeast with the addition of Sherwood Lumber to our distribution network," said Matthew Bruce, VP of Sales, MoistureShield. "Sherwood's service platform and marketing efforts combined with our collective sales teams, will help us continue to gain market presence and service the extensive dealer network throughout the region."
With zero structural field failures in more than 30 years, MoistureShield features the Solid Core Difference™ for advanced strength and moisture resistance and can be installed directly on the ground, in the ground or underwater. Visit www.MoistureShield.com.
About Oldcastle APG
Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with locations in 32 countries worldwide. MoistureShield, a division of Oldcastle APG, manufactures composite deck products serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America. Visit www.MoistureShield.com.
About Sherwood Lumber:
With 60 years in building products, Sherwood Lumber is known for in-depth product and risk management knowledge and "Quick Ship" program with 48-hour delivery. Sherwood's experienced sales force delivers dependable customer service, with the flexibility to respond to the ever changing needs of today's building environment. Sherwood supplies more than 1,800 lumberyards and manufacturers with building materials in the U.S. and Canada. Visit https://sherwoodlumber.com.