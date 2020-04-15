SAN DIEGO, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Molecular Assemblies, Inc. today announced the appointment of Todd C. Peterson, Ph.D. to the company's board of directors. Dr. Peterson is currently the Chief Scientific Officer at the Allen Institute and previously held leadership positions at Synthetic Genomics and Life Technologies (now ThermoFisher). He has more than 35 years of experience in academic research and biotechnology research and development and has driven product development and commercialization of innovative life science research tools and technologies.
Larry Stambaugh, chairman of the board said, "Todd has deep experience in developing and delivering robust product solutions for the life sciences as well as transitioning companies from technology development to commercial stage. We welcome Todd to the board of directors and look forward to working with him as Molecular Assemblies further advances our leading enzymatic DNA synthesis technologies into breakthrough products and service solutions."
Michael J. Kamdar, President and CEO of Molecular Assemblies added, "Todd's expertise in both strategic and tactical product development and commercialization will guide the translation of our proprietary enzymatic synthesis technology into powerful products that unlock the potential of DNA and RNA in life sciences, synthetic biology, and information storage."
Dr. Peterson concluded, "Synthetic DNA and RNA are core to a wide range of industries from life sciences to information storage, but the current chemical synthesis process is inefficient, time-consuming, and expensive. Molecular Assemblies' enzymatic synthesis technology has the potential to completely disrupt the synthetic biology market with the efficient, rapid, and cost-effective delivery of long, hiqh quality DNA and RNA. I look forward to working with the board and team on advancing their sustainable and scalable manufacturing solutions for DNA and RNA to empower and accelerate research for many important industrial, biotechnology, and biomedical applications."
Prior to joining the Allen Institute, Peterson was Chief Technology Officer at Synthetic Genomics where he led an integrated team of scientists, engineers and informaticians to engineer diverse complex living systems. Before joining SGI, he led Synthetic Biology and Genomics R&D at Life Technologies (now ThermoFisher), a global leader in life science research tools. Peterson has held industrial R&D leadership and bench scientist positions with increasing responsibilities at Genicon Sciences, Trega Biosciences, Hybritech, Gen-Probe and Immulok, focusing on technology development and product commercialization. Peterson was a postdoctoral fellow at the Max Planck Institute in Cologne, Germany and received his Ph.D. in microbiology at the University of Southern California School of Medicine, and both his M.A. in biological sciences and his B.A. in molecular biology and biochemistry from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
About Molecular Assemblies
Molecular Assemblies, Inc. is a private biotech company developing an enzymatic DNA synthesis technology designed to power the next generation of DNA-based products. The company's patented enzymatic method, based on making DNA the way nature makes DNA, produces long, high quality, sequence-specific DNA reliably, affordably, and sustainably. Molecular Assemblies' technology will enable the reading and writing of DNA for industries including industrial synthetic biology and precision medicine, as well as emerging applications of DNA for data information storage, nanomachines, and bio-based electronics. Molecular Assemblies is headquartered in San Diego. For more information please visit www.molecularassemblies.com.
