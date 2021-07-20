ZURICH, LONDON, BOSTON, NEW YORK, ATLANTA, and SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Momenta, the leading global Executive Search, Advisory, and Ventures firm focused on Digital Industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kathleen Avery as Principal Partner of Executive Search.
Ms. Avery has a broad and deep background in executive search, specializing in the appointment of senior executives within the Big Data, IoT, Data Security, Networking, AI, and FinTech spaces. She has led searches and acted as a trusted advisor and thought partner for some of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing venture capital-backed companies.
Earlier in her career, Ms. Avery founded and served as CEO of The Avery Group – a technology-focused executive search firm. During her time leading and growing the firm, she also launched and grew a technology consulting division. She later sold the firm to a NASDAQ-listed company for a 100x return. Since then, Ms. Avery has held several senior-level leadership roles at various Bay Area executive search services providers. Most recently, Ms. Avery served as Managing Director of Angel Technology Partners.
Momenta delivers digital innovation, growth, and leadership across energy, manufacturing, smart spaces, and supply chain. Since 2012, the firm has advised over 150 clients, placing over 200 leaders, and investing behind 50+ innovators with 6 exits. With the addition of Ms. Avery, Momenta strengthens its offerings to Private Equity and Venture Capital clients and further expands its footprint in the technology-rich Silicon Valley ecosystem.
"I'm honored to be joining Momenta's Executive Search practice - a trusted partner in the digital transformation of industry, "said Ms. Avery. "I love the thrill of the hunt and derive great satisfaction from identifying great talent for my clients. I look forward to contributing to Momenta's impressive track record of building out management teams and expanding the firm's footprint in Silicon Valley."
"As the leading digital industry executive search firm, we pride ourselves on our expertise in identifying great talent for our clients. By inviting Kathleen to join Momenta, we are leveraging that expertise to strengthen our internal team further," said Richard White, Managing Partner of Momenta's Executive Search practice. "Kathleen's experience successfully founding, growing, and ultimately selling her own executive search platform will be a significant asset to Momenta as we accelerate our growth and expand our capabilities."
Momenta are Digital Industry Growth Partners, with industry-leading Executive Search, Advisory, and Ventures practices, accelerating the growth of companies in the industrial ecosystem globally since 2012.
