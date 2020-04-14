WATERFORD, N.Y., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty Chemical Company Momentive Performance Materials named Cris Barros as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective today.
"We are excited to have Cris join us on our journey to transform our business while driving profitable growth. He has deep financial leadership experience and thoroughly understands how to navigate through a complex and changing global economic environment. Cris also has the cultural awareness and diversity needed to operate a global company, having served various positions for businesses in the United States, Latin America, and Asia," said Sam Conzone, Momentive President & CEO.
Barros has responsibility for all areas of Finance within Momentive, including Financial Planning & Analysis, Treasury, Global Tax and Controllership, as well as Information Technology and Global Shared Services.
For the immediate future, Barros will work remotely, practicing social distancing as people around the world battle COVID-19. He plans to move to the Albany area and work from the Momentive headquarters in Waterford, NY, as soon as possible.
Barros came to Momentive after 12 years with The Mosaic Company, most recently serving as VP of Finance, responsible for Controllership and Financial Planning & Analysis. Prior roles include Business Unit CFO, VP – Finance for Commercial, VP – Corporate Treasurer, Assistant Treasurer, and Director of Business Development. Before Mosaic, Cris held multiple finance and business roles with companies such as Carval Investors, Cargill, Banco Boavista Interatlantico, and BancoFrances e Brasileiro.
Barros was born in Brazil and has lived in the United States for the last 20 years. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, and MBA Certificate in Finance from the Instituto Brasileiro de Mercado de Capitais, and his MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia.
About the Company
Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life. The Company delivers science-based solutions by linking custom technology platforms to opportunities for customers. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of MOM Holding Company. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at www.momentive.com.