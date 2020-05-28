BEIJING, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2020.
First Quarter of 2020 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased by 3.5% year over year to RMB3,594.1 million (US$507.6 million*) in the first quarter of 2020.
- Net income attributable to Momo Inc. increased to RMB538.9 million (US$76.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020 from RMB289.3 million in the same period of 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB736.3 million (US$104.0 million) in the first quarter of 2020, from RMB910.3 million in the same period of 2019.
- Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.46 (US$0.35) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1.36 in the same period of 2019.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.34 (US$0.47) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.15 in the same period of 2019.
- Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 108.0 million in March 2020, compared to 114.4 million in March 2019.
- Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 4.2 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 14.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, which included 5.0 million paying users of Tantan.
"Q1 2020 was a challenging and yet very fruitful quarter for Momo." commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Momo. "I am proud that the team has been able to adapt well to the changing environment and navigate through the challenges with solid execution against our strategic goals. Despite the macro headwind, we are seeing plenty of growth opportunities ahead of us. We will continue to pursue these opportunities and drive value for our shareholders."
* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.0808 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results
Net revenues
Total net revenues were RMB3,594.1 million (US$507.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.5% from RMB3,722.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Live video service revenues were RMB2,332.0 million (US$329.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 13% from RMB2,689.4 million during the same period of 2019, as a result of the impact of COVID-19 adversely affecting the sentiment of our paying users, especially among the top of the pyramid paying users.
Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,175.8 million (US$166.0 million) in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 30% from RMB903.8 million during the same period of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more functions launched and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan.
Mobile marketing revenues were RMB57.2 million (US$8.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 29% from RMB80.7 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the decreased demand from our advertising and marketing customers as well as our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation.
Mobile games revenues were RMB12.7 million (US$1.8 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 67% from RMB39.0 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.
Net revenues from Momo segment decreased from RMB3,419.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 to RMB3,202.1 million (US$452.2 million) in the first quarter of 2020, primarily driven by the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from Tantan segment increased from RMB295.3 million in the first quarter of 2019 to RMB381.7 million (US$53.9 million) in the first quarter of 2020, which was mainly due to the increase in the average revenues per paying user resulting from more features launched.
Cost and expenses
Cost and expenses were RMB3,026.1 million (US$427.4 million) in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10% from RMB3,349.4 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses due to the related expense from the options granted to Tantan's founders amount of RMB466.9 million as the related share options vested in the first quarter of 2019 when the necessary performance conditions were satisfied; (b) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to our live video service. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to attract users on Momo and Tantan.
Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,819.2 million (US$398.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 4% from RMB2,719.2 million during the same period of 2019.
Income from operations
Income from operations was RMB594.1 million (US$83.9 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB384.4 million during the same period of 2019. Income from operations of Momo segment was RMB770.3 million (US$108.8 million) in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB998.6 million in the first quarter of 2019. Loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB171.9 million (US$24.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to loss from operations of RMB604.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB801.0 million (US$113.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,014.7 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations of Momo segment was RMB903.1 million (US$127.5 million) in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,098.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB100.4 million (US$14.2 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB77.1 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Income tax expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB162.9 million (US$23.0 million) in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB163.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Net income
Net income was RMB537.7 million (US$75.9 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB286.6 million during the same period of 2019. Net income from Momo segment was RMB707.1 million (US$99.9 million) in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB893.9 million in the first quarter of 2019. Net loss from Tantan segment was RMB165.1 million (US$23.3 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of RMB597.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB735.1 million (US$103.8 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB907.5 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income from Momo segment was RMB839.9 million (US$118.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB994.2 million in the first quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss of Tantan segment was RMB103.2 million (US$14.6 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB79.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB538.9 million (US$76.1 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB289.3 million during the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB736.3 million (US$104.0 million) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB910.3 million during the same period of 2019.
Net income per ADS
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.46 (US$0.35) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1.36 in the first quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.34 (US$0.47) in the first quarter of 2020, compared to RMB4.15 in the first quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash flow
As of March 31, 2020, Momo's cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits totaled RMB15,467.2 million (US$2,184.4 million), compared to RMB14,925.3 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2020 was RMB543.5 million (US$76.8 million), compared to RMB1,175.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.
Recent Development
On March 19, 2020, Momo's board of directors declared a special cash dividend in the amount of US$0.76 per ADS, or US$0.38 per ordinary share. The cash dividend was paid in April 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2020. The aggregate amount of cash dividends paid was US$158.6 million.
Business Outlook
For the second quarter of 2020, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.8 billion to RMB3.9 billion, representing a decrease of 8.5% to 6.1% year over year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the economy in China.
Note 1: Non-GAAP measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.
Conference Call
Momo's management will host an earnings conference call on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on May 28, 2020).
All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.
PRE-REGISTER LINK http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4085667
To join the conference, simply dial the number in the calendar invite you receive after preregistering, enter the passcode followed by your registrant ID, and you will join the conference instantly.
A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, June 5, 2020. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:
International:
+61-2-8199-0299
U.S. Toll Free:
+1-855-452-5696
Passcode:
4085667
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Momo's website at http://ir.immomo.com.
About Momo
We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application for the younger generation. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Momo Inc.
Investor Relations
Phone: +86-10-5731-0538
Email: ir@immomo.com
Christensen
In China
Mr. Christian Arnell
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: carnell@christensenir.com
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@christensenir.com
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes and our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2020.
Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the first quarter of 2020 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the second quarter of 2020 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. In addition, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, and the impact of the COVID-19 to Momo's business operations and the economy in China. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended March 31
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
2,689,413
2,332,004
329,342
Value-added service
903,849
1,175,754
166,049
Mobile marketing
80,729
57,155
8,072
Mobile games
39,008
12,691
1,792
Other services
9,920
16,480
2,327
Total net revenues
3,722,919
3,594,084
507,582
Cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(1,873,574)
(1,876,916)
(265,071)
Research and development
(249,431)
(262,159)
(37,024)
Sales and marketing
(623,848)
(709,808)
(100,244)
General and administrative
(602,596)
(177,249)
(25,032)
Total cost and expenses
(3,349,449)
(3,026,132)
(427,371)
Other operating income
10,954
26,119
3,689
Income from operations
384,424
594,071
83,900
Interest income
93,778
130,823
18,476
Interest expense
(18,989)
(19,819)
(2,799)
Impairment loss on long-term investments
(4,500)
(6,000)
(847)
Income before income tax and share of income on equity method
454,713
699,075
98,730
Income tax expenses
(163,651)
(162,891)
(23,005)
Income before share of income on equity method investments
291,062
536,184
75,725
Share of (loss) income on equity method investments
(4,504)
1,527
216
Net income
286,558
537,711
75,941
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
(2,759)
(1,195)
(169)
Net income attributable to the shareholders of Momo Inc.
289,317
538,906
76,110
Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
Basic
0.70
1.29
0.18
Diluted
0.68
1.23
0.17
Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary
Basic
413,967,371
417,294,242
417,294,242
Diluted
425,890,818
453,331,322
453,331,322
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended March 31
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
286,558
537,711
75,941
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(72,981)
(867)
(122)
Comprehensive income
213,577
536,844
75,819
Less: comprehensive loss attributed to the non-controlling interest
(5,234)
(5,569)
(786)
Comprehensive income attributable to Momo Inc.
218,811
542,413
76,605
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31
March 31
March 31
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,612,743
2,799,214
395,325
Short-term deposits
12,312,585
12,668,028
1,789,067
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB 12,209 and
265,155
295,513
41,734
Amount due from a related party
4,382
2,258
319
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
599,000
598,495
84,523
Total current assets
15,793,865
16,363,508
2,310,968
Long-term deposits
300,000
300,000
42,368
Right-of-use assets, net
190,552
163,926
23,151
Property and equipment, net
346,345
339,560
47,955
Intangible assets
890,303
863,878
122,003
Rental deposits
25,028
25,201
3,559
Long-term investments
495,905
494,545
69,843
Other non-current assets
44,009
55,796
7,880
Deferred tax assets
37,064
35,026
4,947
Goodwill
4,360,610
4,434,769
626,309
Total assets
22,483,681
23,076,209
3,258,983
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
714,323
635,546
89,755
Deferred revenue
503,461
482,455
68,135
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
985,873
838,913
118,477
Amount due to related parties
29,606
34,590
4,885
Lease liabilities due within one year
135,169
123,451
17,435
Income tax payable
153,976
174,320
24,619
Dividends payable
-
1,123,364
158,649
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions
84,346
85,788
12,116
Total current liabilities
2,606,754
3,498,427
494,071
Deferred tax liabilities
222,576
215,970
30,501
Convertible senior notes
4,954,352
5,043,106
712,223
Share-based compensation liability
902,047
930,603
131,426
Lease liabilities
56,498
42,972
6,069
Other non-current liabilities
22,672
41,522
5,864
Total liabilities
8,764,899
9,772,600
1,380,154
Shareholder's equity (i)
13,718,782
13,303,609
1,878,829
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
22,483,681
23,076,209
3,258,983
(i): As of March 31, 2020, the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding was 417,412,368.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended March 31
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
286,558
537,711
75,941
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
Depreciation of property and equipment
48,400
52,381
7,398
Amortization of intangible assets
38,595
39,882
5,632
Share-based compensation
593,074
168,527
23,800
Share of loss (income) on equity method investments
4,504
(1,527)
(216)
Impairment loss on long-term investments
4,500
6,000
847
Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation
-
(6,676)
(943)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
4
-
-
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
-
(654)
(92)
Cash received on investment income distribution
-
1,153
163
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
409,414
(37,979)
(5,364)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(18,189)
1,162
164
Amount due from related parties
-
2,123
300
Rental deposits
(1,317)
(173)
(24)
Deferred tax assets
25,537
2,038
288
Other non-current assets
31,439
14,840
2,096
Accounts payable
32,515
(80,073)
(11,308)
Income tax payable
(71,558)
20,344
2,873
Deferred revenue
18,842
(21,023)
(2,969)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(185,495)
(154,243)
(21,783)
Amount due to related parties
(25,965)
4,984
704
Deferred tax liability
(15,542)
(9,971)
(1,408)
Other non-current liabilities
593
4,670
660
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,175,909
543,496
76,759
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(52,798)
(38,167)
(5,390)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
5
2
-
Payment for long-term investments
(12,000)
(4,500)
(636)
Cash dividend received
-
233
33
Cash outflow due to subsidiary deconsolidation
-
(1,026)
(145)
Purchase of short-term deposits
(3,485,005)
(3,300,000)
(466,049)
Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits
3,005,005
2,979,140
420,735
Payment for short-term investments
(210,000)
(10,000)
(1,412)
Cash received from sales of short-term investment
100,000
10,000
1,412
Net cash used in investing activities
(654,793)
(364,318)
(51,452)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Deferred payment for business acquisition
(305,067)
-
-
Proceeds from exercise of share options
83
-
-
Deferred payment of purchase of property and equipment
(94)
-
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(305,078)
-
-
Effect of exchange rate changes
(5,730)
7,293
1,028
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
210,308
186,471
26,335
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
2,468,034
2,612,743
368,990
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
2,678,342
2,799,214
395,325
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.
Three months
Three months
Three months
ended March 31, 2019
ended March 31, 2020
ended March 31, 2020
GAAP
Amortization
acquisitions
Share-
Tax
(ii)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization
Share-
Tax
(ii)
Non-GAAP
GAAP
Amortization
Share-
Tax
(ii)
Non-GAAP
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
US$
US$
US$
US$
Cost of revenues
(1,873,574)
18,021
4,186
-
(1,851,367)
(1,876,916)
18,645
6,969
-
(1,851,302)
(265,071)
2,633
984
-
(261,454)
Research and
(249,431)
2,289
39,730
-
(207,412)
(262,159)
2,368
42,760
-
(217,031)
(37,024)
334
6,039
-
(30,651)
Sales and marketing
(623,848)
16,853
39,452
-
(567,543)
(709,808)
17,436
47,074
-
(645,298)
(100,244)
2,462
6,648
-
(91,134)
General and
(602,596)
-
509,706
-
(92,890)
(177,249)
-
71,724
-
(105,525)
(25,032)
-
10,129
-
(14,903)
Cost and operating
(3,349,449)
37,163
593,074
-
(2,719,212)
(3,026,132)
38,449
168,527
-
(2,819,156)
(427,371)
5,429
23,800
-
(398,142)
Income from operations
384,424
37,163
593,074
-
1,014,661
594,071
38,449
168,527
-
801,047
83,900
5,429
23,800
-
113,129
Net income attributable to
289,317
37,163
593,074
(9,291)
910,263
538,906
38,449
168,527
(9,612)
736,270
76,110
5,429
23,800
(1,357)
103,982
(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. There is no tax impact related to share-based compensation.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended March 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
2,325,945
6,059
-
2,332,004
329,342
Value-added service
800,103
375,651
-
1,175,754
166,049
Mobile marketing
57,155
-
-
57,155
8,072
Mobile games
12,691
-
-
12,691
1,792
Other services
6,195
-
10,285
16,480
2,327
Total net revenues
3,202,089
381,710
10,285
3,594,084
507,582
Cost and expenses (iii):
Cost of revenues
(1,736,517)
(132,278)
(8,121)
(1,876,916)
(265,071)
Research and development
(183,900)
(78,259)
-
(262,159)
(37,024)
Sales and marketing
(394,364)
(315,421)
(23)
(709,808)
(100,244)
General and administrative
(143,135)
(27,680)
(6,434)
(177,249)
(25,032)
Total cost and expenses
(2,457,916)
(553,638)
(14,578)
(3,026,132)
(427,371)
Other operating income
26,119
-
-
26,119
3,689
Income (loss) from operations
770,292
(171,928)
(4,293)
594,071
83,900
Interest income
129,278
1,472
73
130,823
18,476
Interest expense
(19,819)
-
-
(19,819)
(2,799)
Impairment loss on long-term investments
(6,000)
-
-
(6,000)
(847)
Income (loss) before income tax and
873,751
(170,456)
(4,220)
699,075
98,730
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(168,212)
5,321
-
(162,891)
(23,005)
Income (loss) before share of income
705,539
(165,135)
(4,220)
536,184
75,725
Share of loss on equity method
1,527
-
-
1,527
216
Net income (loss)
707,066
(165,135)
(4,220)
537,711
75,941
(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
ended March 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
5,611
1,358
-
6,969
984
Research and development
26,802
15,958
-
42,760
6,039
Sales and marketing
45,441
1,633
-
47,074
6,648
General and administrative
54,984
14,121
2,619
71,724
10,129
Total cost and expenses
132,838
33,070
2,619
168,527
23,800
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended March 31, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
770,292
(171,928)
(4,293)
594,071
83,900
Share-based compensation
132,838
33,070
2,619
168,527
23,800
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
38,449
-
38,449
5,429
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
903,130
(100,409)
(1,674)
801,047
113,129
Net income (loss)
707,066
(165,135)
(4,220)
537,711
75,941
Share-based compensation
132,838
33,070
2,619
168,527
23,800
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
38,449
-
38,449
5,429
Tax impacts
-
(9,612)
-
(9,612)
(1,357)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
839,904
(103,228)
(1,601)
735,075
103,813
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended March 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$[2]
Net revenues:
Live video service
2,689,413
-
-
2,689,413
400,735
Value-added service
608,502
295,347
-
903,849
134,678
Mobile marketing
80,729
-
-
80,729
12,029
Mobile games
39,008
-
-
39,008
5,812
Other services
1,557
-
8,363
9,920
1,478
Total net revenues
3,419,209
295,347
8,363
3,722,919
554,732
Cost and expenses (iv):
Cost of revenues
(1,770,038)
(98,856)
(4,680)
(1,873,574)
(279,171)
Research and development
(184,273)
(65,158)
-
(249,431)
(37,166)
Sales and marketing
(362,958)
(255,921)
(4,969)
(623,848)
(92,956)
General and administrative
(114,264)
(479,965)
(8,367)
(602,596)
(89,790)
Total cost and expenses
(2,431,533)
(899,900)
(18,016)
(3,349,449)
(499,083)
Other operating income
10,954
-
-
10,954
1,632
Income (loss) from operations
998,630
(604,553)
(9,653)
384,424
57,281
Interest income
90,858
2,891
29
93,778
13,973
Interest expense
(18,989)
-
-
(18,989)
(2,829)
Impairment loss on long-term investments
(4,500)
-
-
(4,500)
(671)
Income (loss) before income tax and share
1,065,999
(601,662)
(9,624)
454,713
67,754
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(167,603)
3,952
-
(163,651)
(24,385)
Income (loss) before share of income on
898,396
(597,710)
(9,624)
291,062
43,369
Share of income on equity method
(4,504)
-
-
(4,504)
(671)
Net income (loss)
893,892
(597,710)
(9,624)
286,558
42,698
(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
ended March 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
3,606
580
-
4,186
624
Research and development
21,713
18,017
-
39,730
5,920
Sales and marketing
35,474
3,978
-
39,452
5,879
General and administrative
39,491
467,684
2,531
509,706
75,949
Total cost and expenses
100,284
490,259
2,531
593,074
88,372
[2] All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.7112 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for March 29, 2019
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and NON-GAAP Results of Unaudited Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended March 31, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
998,630
(604,553)
(9,653)
384,424
57,281
Share-based compensation
100,284
490,259
2,531
593,074
88,372
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
37,163
-
37,163
5,537
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
1,098,914
(77,131)
(7,122)
1,014,661
151,190
Net income (loss)
893,892
(597,710)
(9,624)
286,558
42,698
Share-based compensation
100,284
490,259
2,531
593,074
88,372
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
37,163
-
37,163
5,537
Tax impacts
-
(9,291)
-
(9,291)
(1,384)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
994,176
(79,579)
(7,093)
907,504
135,223