BEIJING, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) ("Momo" or the "Company"), a leading mobile social networking platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020.
Second Quarter of 2020 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased by 6.8% year over year to RMB3,868.3 million (US$547.5 million*) in the second quarter of 2020.
- Net income attributable to Momo Inc. decreased to RMB456.4 million (US$64.6 million) in the second quarter of 2020 from RMB731.8 million in the same period of 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) decreased to RMB669.8 million (US$94.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, from RMB1,242.5 million in the same period of 2019.
- Diluted net income per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB2.11 (US$0.30) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB3.33 in the same period of 2019.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.05 (US$0.43) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB5.60 in the same period of 2019.
- Monthly Active Users ("MAU") on Momo application were 111.5 million in June 2020, compared to 113.5 million in June 2019.
- Total paying users of our live video service and value-added service, without double counting the overlap and including 3.9 million paying users of Tantan Limited ("Tantan"), were 12.8 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 11.8 million for the second quarter of 2019, which included 3.2 million paying users of Tantan.
First Half of 2020 Highlights
- Net revenues decreased 5.2% year over year to RMB7,462.3 million (US$1,056.2 million) for the first half of 2020.
- Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB995.3 million (US$140.9 million) for the first half of 2020, compared with RMB1,021.1 million during the same period of 2019.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,406.0 million (US$199.0 million) for the first half of 2020, compared with RMB2,152.8 million during the same period of 2019.
- Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.57 (US$0.65) for the first half of 2020, compared with RMB4.71 during the same period of 2019.
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB6.39 (US$0.90) for the first half of 2020, compared with RMB9.75 during the same period of 2019.
* This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 30, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
CEO statement
"The second quarter of 2020 was a busy quarter for us. With things gradually coming back to normal on the traffic side, starting from the second quarter of 2020, our teams have stepped up efforts to push toward our long term strategic goals." commented Yan Tang, Chairman and CEO of Momo. "I am glad to see that Tantan has reached a breakthrough with its testing of live video service. With the strength coming from Tantan and the value-added service on the core Momo, we can now focus more on driving structural changes to the core live broadcasting business so that it can grow healthily and steadily in the new macro environment."
Second Quarter of 2020 Financial Results
Net revenues
Total net revenues were RMB3,868.3 million (US$547.5 million) in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 6.8% from RMB4,152.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Live video service revenues were RMB2,602.9 million (US$368.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16% from RMB3,099.9 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19 adversely affecting the sentiment of our paying users, especially among the top of the pyramid paying users. Meanwhile, Tantan has been accelerating the testing of its live video service since the middle of April, and live video service revenues from Tantan were 191.7 million (US$27.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020.
Value-added service revenues mainly include virtual gift revenues and membership subscription revenues. Total value-added service revenues were RMB1,204.3 million (US$170.5 million) in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 27% from RMB948.4 million during the same period of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to the continued growth of the virtual gift business on the Momo application driven by more innovative features launched and more paying scenarios introduced to enhance the social entertainment experience of Momo users, and to a lesser extent, the increase in the membership subscription revenues of Tantan.
Mobile marketing revenues were RMB38.0 million (US$5.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 50% from RMB76.2 million during the same period of 2019. The decrease in mobile marketing revenues was primarily caused by the decreased demand from our advertising and marketing customers as well as our strategy to underweight the line in terms of resource allocation.
Mobile games revenues were RMB11.6 million (US$1.6 million) in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 50% from RMB23.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease in mobile game revenues was mainly due to the continued decrease in quarterly paying users of mobile games.
Net revenues from Momo segment decreased from RMB3,865.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 to RMB3,340.7 million (US$472.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, primarily due to the decrease in net revenues from live video service, partially offset by the increase in net revenues from value-added service. Net revenues from Tantan segment increased from RMB284.8 million in the second quarter of 2019 to RMB517.2 million (US$73.2 million) in the second quarter of 2020, which was mainly due to the increase in net revenues from live video service.
Cost and expenses
Cost and expenses were RMB3,146.9 million (US$445.4 million) in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 7.1% from RMB3,386.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to: (a) a decrease in share-based compensation expenses due to the related expense from the options granted to Tantan's founders in the amount of RMB323.7 million charged in the second quarter of 2019 when the necessary performance conditions were satisfied; (b) a decrease in revenue sharing with broadcasters related to our live video service. The decrease was partially offset by an increase in marketing and promotional expenses to attract users on Tantan, and an increase in revenue sharing with virtual gift recipients for our virtual gift service.
Non-GAAP cost and expenses (note 1) were RMB2,923.7 million (US$413.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 2.0% from RMB2,866.7 million during the same period of 2019.
Other operating income
Other operating income was RMB91.3 million (US$12.9 million) in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease from RMB161.9 million during the second quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to less government incentives received in the second quarter of 2020.
Income from operations
Income from operations was RMB812.7 million (US$115.0 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB927.7 million during the same period of 2019. Income from operations of Momo segment was RMB945.3 million (US$133.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,354.4 million in the second quarter of 2019. Loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB125.6 million (US$17.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to loss from operations of RMB431.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP income from operations (note 1) was RMB1,035.8 million (US$146.6 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,447.9 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP income from operations of Momo segment was RMB1,102.6 million (US$156.1 million) in the second quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,488.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP loss from operations of Tantan segment was RMB62.4 million (US$8.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP loss from operations of RMB47.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Income tax expenses
Income tax expenses were RMB443.6 million (US$62.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, increasing from RMB283.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. The increase in income tax expenses was mainly due to the payment of withholding income tax of 10% on dividends distributed by our wholly-foreign owned enterprise ("WFOE") in China to our offshore entity in the second quarter of 2020. The dividends of RMB2,200.0 million (US$311.4 million) and withholding income tax of RMB220.0 million (US$31.1 million) were paid in the second quarter of 2020.
Net income
Net income was RMB455.5 million (US$64.5 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB731.1 million during the same period of 2019. Net income from Momo segment was RMB586.7 million (US$83.0 million) in the second quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,149.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. Net loss from Tantan segment was RMB124.3 million (US$17.6 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to net loss of RMB423.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) was RMB668.9 million (US$94.7 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,241.8 million during the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP net income from Momo segment was RMB744.0 million (US$105.3 million) in the second quarter of 2020, decreasing from RMB1,283.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net loss of Tantan segment was RMB70.8 million (US$10.0 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to non-GAAP net loss of RMB49.1 million in the second quarter of 2019.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB456.4 million (US$64.6 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB731.8 million during the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income (note 1) attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB669.8 million (US$94.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB1,242.5 million during the same period of 2019.
Net income per ADS
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB2.11 (US$0.30) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB3.33 in the second quarter of 2019.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB3.05 (US$0.43) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to RMB5.60 in the second quarter of 2019.
Cash and cash flow
As of June 30, 2020, Momo's cash, cash equivalents, short-term deposits and long-term deposits totaled RMB15,376.5 million (US$2,176.4 million), compared to RMB15,225.3 million as of December 31, 2019. Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of 2020 was RMB807.3 million (US$114.3 million), compared to RMB1,422.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.
First Half of 2020 Financial Results
Net revenues for the first half of 2020 were RMB7,462.3 million (US$1,056.2 million), a decrease of 5.2% from RMB7,875.5 million in the same period of 2019.
Net income attributable to Momo Inc. was RMB995.3 million (US$140.9 million) for the first half of 2020, compared to RMB1,021.1 million during the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Momo Inc. (note 1) was RMB1,406.0 million (US$199.0 million) for the first half of 2020, compared to RMB2,152.8 million during the same period of 2019.
Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.57 (US$0.65) during the first half of 2020, compared to RMB4.71 in the same period of 2019.
Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS (note 1) was RMB6.39 (US$0.90) during the first half of 2020, compared to RMB9.75 in the same period of 2019.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB1,350.7 million (US$191.2 million) during the first half of 2020, compared to RMB2,597.9 million in the same period of 2019.
Recent Development
On September 3, 2020, Momo's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months.
The Company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company's board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The timing and conditions of the share repurchases will be subject to various factors, including the requirements under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 promulgated pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2020, the Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB3.7 billion to RMB3.8 billion, representing a decrease of 16.9% to 14.6% year over year. This forecast considers the potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change, particularly as to the potential impact of the COVID-19 on the economy in China.
Note 1: Non-GAAP measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), we use various non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are shown in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details about the non-GAAP financial measures.
Our non-GAAP financial information is provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of our continuing operations and our prospects for the future. Our non-GAAP financial information should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Our non-GAAP information (including non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss)，net income attributable to Momo Inc., and diluted net income per ADS) is adjusted from the most comparable GAAP results to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions and tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant recurring expense in our results of operations. We compensate for these limitations by providing reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to our U.S. GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this earnings release.
About Momo
We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates interactions based on location, interests and a variety of recreational activities including live talent shows, short videos, social games as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application for the younger generation. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include but are not limited to our management quotes, our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2020, as well as the amount of, timing, methods and funding sources for repurchases of our shares under the share repurchase program.
Our forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only our belief regarding expected results and events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Our actual results and other circumstances may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and events indicated in these forward-looking statements. Announced results for the second quarter of 2020 are preliminary, unaudited and subject to audit adjustment. In addition, we may not meet our financial outlook for the third quarter of 2020 and may be unable to grow our business in the manner planned. We may also modify our strategy for growth. Moreover, there are other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ from what we currently anticipate, including those relating to our ability to retain and grow our user base, our ability to attract and retain sufficiently trained professionals to support our operations, our ability to anticipate and develop new services and enhance existing services to meet the demand of our users or customers, the impact of the COVID-19 to Momo's business operations and the economy in China, the market price of Momo's stock prevailing from time to time, the nature of other investment opportunities presented to Momo from time to time, Momo's cash flows from operations, general economic conditions, and other factors. For additional information on these and other important factors that could adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, please see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First half year
ended June 30
ended June 30
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
3,099,887
2,602,876
368,413
5,789,300
4,934,880
698,487
Value-added service
948,394
1,204,320
170,460
1,852,243
2,380,074
336,878
Mobile marketing
76,208
37,964
5,373
156,937
95,119
13,463
Mobile games
23,240
11,564
1,637
62,248
24,255
3,433
Other services
4,901
11,528
1,633
14,821
28,008
3,964
Total net revenues
4,152,630
3,868,252
547,516
7,875,549
7,462,336
1,056,225
Cost and expenses:
Cost of revenues
(2,063,863)
(2,036,305)
(288,220)
(3,937,437)
(3,913,221)
(553,880)
Research and development
(251,658)
(279,002)
(39,490)
(501,089)
(541,161)
(76,596)
Sales and marketing
(570,609)
(651,500)
(92,214)
(1,194,457)
(1,361,308)
(192,681)
General and administrative
(500,660)
(180,061)
(25,486)
(1,103,256)
(357,310)
(50,574)
Total cost and expenses
(3,386,790)
(3,146,868)
(445,410)
(6,736,239)
(6,173,000)
(873,731)
Other operating income
161,901
91,329
12,927
172,855
117,448
16,624
Income from operations
927,741
812,713
115,033
1,312,165
1,406,784
199,118
Interest income
100,175
108,536
15,362
193,953
239,359
33,879
Interest expense
(19,315)
(20,121)
(2,848)
(38,304)
(39,940)
(5,653)
Impairment loss on long-term
-
-
-
(4,500)
(6,000)
(849)
Income before income tax
1,008,601
901,128
127,547
1,463,314
1,600,203
226,495
Income tax expenses
(283,868)
(443,633)
(62,792)
(447,519)
(606,524)
(85,848)
Income before share of
724,733
457,495
64,755
1,015,795
993,679
140,647
Share of income (loss) on
6,375
(1,967)
(278)
1,871
(440)
(62)
Net income
731,108
455,528
64,477
1,017,666
993,239
140,585
Less: net loss attributable to
(669)
(872)
(123)
(3,428)
(2,067)
(293)
Net income attributable to
731,777
456,400
64,600
1,021,094
995,306
140,878
Net income per share
Basic
1.76
1.09
0.15
2.46
2.38
0.34
Diluted
1.67
1.05
0.15
2.36
2.29
0.32
Weighted average shares
Basic
414,769,943
417,559,984
417,559,984
414,370,874
417,427,113
417,427,113
Diluted
450,480,301
452,500,168
452,500,168
449,410,610
452,915,745
452,915,745
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First half year
ended June 30
ended June 30
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Net income
731,108
455,528
64,477
1,017,666
993,239
140,585
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation
40,899
8,818
1,248
(32,082)
7,951
1,125
Comprehensive income
772,007
464,346
65,725
985,584
1,001,190
141,710
Less: comprehensive (loss)
2,271
(1,423)
(201)
(2,963)
(6,992)
(990)
Comprehensive income
769,736
465,769
65,926
988,547
1,008,182
142,700
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31
June 30
June 30
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,612,743
2,977,583
421,450
Short-term deposits
12,312,585
9,298,879
1,316,171
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of RMB 12,209 and
265,155
254,710
36,052
Amount due from a related party
4,382
2,029
287
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
599,000
554,848
78,535
Total current assets
15,793,865
13,088,049
1,852,495
Long-term deposits
300,000
3,100,000
438,777
Right-of-use assets, net
190,552
144,313
20,426
Property and equipment, net
346,345
327,855
46,405
Intangible assets
890,303
821,860
116,327
Rental deposits
25,028
24,838
3,516
Long-term investments
495,905
492,578
69,720
Other non-current assets
44,009
71,998
10,191
Deferred tax assets
37,064
34,591
4,896
Goodwill
4,360,610
4,424,985
626,316
Total assets
22,483,681
22,531,067
3,189,069
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
714,323
692,865
98,071
Deferred revenue
503,461
470,187
66,551
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
985,873
785,415
111,169
Amount due to related parties
29,606
18,373
2,601
Lease liabilities due within one year
135,169
122,427
17,328
Income tax payable
153,976
219,032
31,002
Deferred consideration in connection with business acquisitions
84,346
67,293
9,525
Total current liabilities
2,606,754
2,375,592
336,247
Deferred tax liabilities
222,576
205,465
29,082
Convertible senior notes
4,954,352
5,035,982
712,797
Share-based compensation liability
902,047
931,401
131,831
Lease liabilities
56,498
21,226
3,004
Other non-current liabilities
22,672
38,662
5,472
Total liabilities
8,764,899
8,608,328
1,218,433
Shareholder's equity (i)
13,718,782
13,922,739
1,970,636
Total liabilities and shareholder's equity
22,483,681
22,531,067
3,189,069
(i): As of June 30, 2020, the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding was 418,121,042.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
First half year
ended June 30
ended June 30
2019
2020
2020
2019
2020
2020
RMB
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
US$
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
731,108
455,528
64,477
1,017,666
993,239
140,585
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
Depreciation of property and equipment
48,236
52,210
7,390
96,636
104,591
14,804
Amortization of intangible assets
39,020
40,288
5,702
77,615
80,170
11,347
Share-based compensation
482,537
184,100
26,058
1,075,611
352,627
49,911
Share of (income) loss on equity method
(6,375)
1,967
278
(1,871)
440
62
Impairment loss on long-term investments
-
-
-
4,500
6,000
849
Gain on subsidiary deconsolidation
-
-
-
-
(6,676)
(945)
Gain on disposal of property and equipment
(338)
(1)
-
(334)
(1)
-
Provision of allowance for doubtful accounts
9,309
1,060
150
9,309
406
57
Cash received on investment income distribution
-
-
-
-
1,153
163
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
25,712
39,725
5,623
435,126
1,746
247
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
19,385
42,671
6,040
1,196
43,833
6,204
Amount due from a related party
(271)
230
33
(271)
2,353
333
Rental deposits
(1,078)
363
51
(2,395)
190
27
Deferred tax assets
570
435
62
26,107
2,473
350
Other non-current assets
(18,796)
3,411
483
12,643
18,251
2,583
Accounts payable
55,573
63,598
9,002
88,088
(16,475)
(2,332)
Income tax payable
64,570
44,712
6,329
(6,988)
65,056
9,208
Deferred revenue
(48,764)
(12,249)
(1,734)
(29,922)
(33,272)
(4,709)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
43,872
(59,987)
(8,491)
(141,623)
(214,230)
(30,322)
Amount due to related parties
(16,752)
(16,217)
(2,295)
(42,717)
(11,233)
(1,590)
Deferred tax liability
(9,755)
(10,072)
(1,426)
(25,297)
(20,043)
(2,837)
Other non-current liabilities
4,201
(24,522)
(3,471)
4,794
(19,852)
(2,810)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,421,964
807,250
114,261
2,597,873
1,350,746
191,185
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(41,682)
(45,803)
(6,483)
(94,480)
(83,970)
(11,885)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment
505
15
2
510
17
2
Payment for long-term investments
(12,000)
-
-
(24,000)
(4,500)
(637)
Prepayment of long-term investments
(15,000)
-
-
(15,000)
-
-
Cash dividend received
-
-
-
-
233
33
Cash outflow due to subsidiary deconsolidation
-
-
-
-
(1,026)
(145)
Purchase of short-term deposits
(6,230,000)
(4,941,858)
(699,475)
(9,715,005)
(8,241,858)
(1,166,559)
Cash received on maturity of short-term deposits
4,860,025
8,306,434
1,175,699
7,865,030
11,285,574
1,597,369
Payment for short-term investments
(40,000)
-
-
(250,000)
(10,000)
(1,415)
Cash received from sales of short-term investment
60,000
-
-
160,000
10,000
1,415
Purchase of long-term deposits
-
(2,800,000)
(396,314)
-
(2,800,000)
(396,314)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(1,418,152)
518,788
73,429
(2,072,945)
154,470
21,864
Cash flows from financing activities:
Deferred payment for business acquisition
(73,681)
(18,355)
(2,598)
(378,748)
(18,355)
(2,598)
Proceeds from exercise of share options
32
1
-
115
1
-
Deferred payment of purchase of property and
-
-
-
(94)
-
-
Dividends payment
(877,346)
(1,123,983)
(159,089)
(877,346)
(1,123,983)
(159,089)
Net cash used in financing activities
(950,995)
(1,142,337)
(161,687)
(1,256,073)
(1,142,337)
(161,687)
Effect of exchange rate changes
4,584
(5,332)
(756)
(1,146)
1,961
278
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash
(942,599)
178,369
25,247
(732,291)
364,840
51,640
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
2,678,342
2,799,214
396,203
2,468,034
2,612,743
369,810
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
1,735,743
2,977,583
421,450
1,735,743
2,977,583
421,450
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures.
Three months
Three months
Three months
ended June 30, 2019
ended June 30, 2020
ended June 30, 2020
GAAP
RMB
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions RMB
Share-
RMB
Tax impacts
(ii)
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
RMB
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions RMB
Share-
RMB
Tax impacts
(ii)
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
US$
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
US$
Share-
US$
Tax impacts
(ii)
US$
Non-GAAP
US$
Cost of revenues
(2,063,863)
18,227
5,447
-
(2,040,189)
(2,036,305)
18,929
2,804
-
(2,014,572)
(288,220)
2,679
397
-
(285,144)
Research and
(251,658)
2,315
44,523
-
(204,820)
(279,002)
2,404
49,985
-
(226,613)
(39,490)
340
7,075
-
(32,075)
Sales and marketing
(570,609)
17,045
51,293
-
(502,271)
(651,500)
17,702
43,123
-
(590,675)
(92,214)
2,506
6,104
-
(83,604)
General and
(500,660)
-
381,274
-
(119,386)
(180,061)
-
88,188
-
(91,873)
(25,486)
-
12,482
-
(13,004)
Cost and operating
(3,386,790)
37,587
482,537
-
(2,866,666)
(3,146,868)
39,035
184,100
-
(2,923,733)
(445,410)
5,525
26,058
-
(413,827)
Income from operations
927,741
37,587
482,537
-
1,447,865
812,713
39,035
184,100
-
1,035,848
115,033
5,525
26,058
-
146,616
Net income attributable to
731,777
37,587
482,537
(9,397)
1,242,504
456,400
39,035
184,100
(9,759)
669,776
64,600
5,525
26,058
(1,381)
94,802
Momo Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to comparable GAAP measures
(All amounts in thousands, except per share data)
1.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP cost and operating expenses, income from operations, and net income to comparable GAAP measures-continued.
First half year
First half year
First half year
ended June 30, 2019
ended June 30, 2020
ended June 30, 2020
GAAP
RMB
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions RMB
Share-
RMB
Tax impacts
(ii)
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
RMB
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions RMB
Share-
RMB
Tax impacts
(ii)
RMB
Non-GAAP
RMB
GAAP
US$
Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions
US$
Share-
US$
Tax impacts
(ii)
US$
Non-GAAP
US$
Cost of revenues
(3,937,437)
36,248
9,633
-
(3,891,556)
(3,913,221)
37,574
9,773
-
(3,865,874)
(553,880)
5,318
1,383
-
(547,179)
Research and
(501,089)
4,604
84,253
-
(412,232)
(541,161)
4,772
92,745
-
(443,644)
(76,596)
675
13,127
-
(62,794)
Sales and marketing
(1,194,457)
33,898
90,745
-
(1,069,814)
(1,361,308)
35,138
90,197
-
(1,235,973)
(192,681)
4,973
12,767
-
(174,941)
General and
(1,103,256)
-
890,980
-
(212,276)
(357,310)
-
159,912
-
(197,398)
(50,574)
-
22,634
-
(27,940)
Cost and operating
(6,736,239)
74,750
1,075,611
-
(5,585,878)
(6,173,000)
77,484
352,627
-
(5,742,889)
(873,731)
10,966
49,911
-
(812,854)
Income from
1,312,165
74,750
1,075,611
-
2,462,526
1,406,784
77,484
352,627
-
1,836,895
199,118
10,966
49,911
-
259,995
Net income attributable
1,021,094
74,750
1,075,611
(18,688)
2,152,767
995,306
77,484
352,627
(19,371)
1,406,046
140,878
10,966
49,911
(2,742)
199,013
(ii) Includes tax impacts related to the amortization of intangible assets from business acquisition. There is no tax impact related to share-based compensation.
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended June 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
2,411,223
191,653
-
2,602,876
368,413
Value-added service
878,804
325,516
-
1,204,320
170,460
Mobile marketing
37,964
-
-
37,964
5,373
Mobile games
11,564
-
-
11,564
1,637
Other services
1,163
-
10,365
11,528
1,633
Total net revenues
3,340,718
517,169
10,365
3,868,252
547,516
Cost and expenses (iii):
Cost of revenues
(1,792,442)
(232,445)
(11,418)
(2,036,305)
(288,220)
Research and development
(202,774)
(76,228)
-
(279,002)
(39,490)
Sales and marketing
(337,196)
(314,293)
(11)
(651,500)
(92,214)
General and administrative
(154,161)
(19,828)
(6,072)
(180,061)
(25,486)
Total cost and expenses
(2,486,573)
(642,794)
(17,501)
(3,146,868)
(445,410)
Other operating income
91,190
-
139
91,329
12,927
Income (loss) from operations
945,335
(125,625)
(6,997)
812,713
115,033
Interest income
107,776
689
71
108,536
15,362
Interest expense
(20,121)
-
-
(20,121)
(2,848)
Income (loss) before income tax and
1,032,990
(124,936)
(6,926)
901,128
127,547
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(444,278)
645
-
(443,633)
(62,792)
Income (loss) before share of income
588,712
(124,291)
(6,926)
457,495
64,755
Share of loss on equity method
(1,967)
-
-
(1,967)
(278)
Net income (loss)
586,745
(124,291)
(6,926)
455,528
64,477
(iii) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
ended June 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
3,396
(592)
-
2,804
397
Research and development
36,670
13,315
-
49,985
7,075
Sales and marketing
38,905
4,218
-
43,123
6,104
General and administrative
78,250
7,280
2,658
88,188
12,482
Total cost and expenses
157,221
24,221
2,658
184,100
26,058
Momo Inc.
Three months
ended June 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
945,335
(125,625)
(6,997)
812,713
115,033
Share-based compensation
157,221
24,221
2,658
184,100
26,058
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
39,035
-
39,035
5,525
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
1,102,556
(62,369)
(4,339)
1,035,848
146,616
Net income (loss)
586,745
(124,291)
(6,926)
455,528
64,477
Share-based compensation
157,221
24,221
2,658
184,100
26,058
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
39,035
-
39,035
5,525
Tax impacts
-
(9,759)
-
(9,759)
(1,381)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
743,966
(70,794)
(4,268)
668,904
94,679
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
Three months
ended June 30, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$(2)
Net revenues:
Live video service
3,099,887
-
-
3,099,887
451,549
Value-added service
663,601
284,793
-
948,394
138,149
Mobile marketing
76,208
-
-
76,208
11,101
Mobile games
23,240
-
-
23,240
3,385
Other services
2,452
-
2,449
4,901
715
Total net revenues
3,865,388
284,793
2,449
4,152,630
604,899
Cost and expenses (iv):
Cost of revenues
(1,970,672)
(89,362)
(3,829)
(2,063,863)
(300,636)
Research and development
(181,866)
(69,792)
-
(251,658)
(36,658)
Sales and marketing
(356,578)
(212,628)
(1,403)
(570,609)
(83,119)
General and administrative
(142,384)
(344,434)
(13,842)
(500,660)
(72,929)
Total cost and expenses
(2,651,500)
(716,216)
(19,074)
(3,386,790)
(493,342)
Other operating income
140,535
-
21,366
161,901
23,584
Income (loss) from operations
1,354,423
(431,423)
4,741
927,741
135,141
Interest income
97,118
3,024
33
100,175
14,592
Interest expense
(19,315)
-
-
(19,315)
(2,814)
Income (loss) before income tax and share
1,432,226
(428,399)
4,774
1,008,601
146,919
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(289,101)
5,233
-
(283,868)
(41,350)
Income (loss) before share of income on
1,143,125
(423,166)
4,774
724,733
105,569
Share of income on equity method investments
6,375
-
-
6,375
929
Net income (loss)
1,149,500
(423,166)
4,774
731,108
106,498
(iv) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
Three months
ended June 30, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
4,870
577
-
5,447
793
Research and development
27,587
16,936
-
44,523
6,486
Sales and marketing
47,381
3,912
-
51,293
7,472
General and administrative
54,235
324,479
2,560
381,274
55,539
Total cost and expenses
134,073
345,904
2,560
482,537
70,290
(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.865 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for June 28, 2019 as
Momo Inc.
Three months
ended June 30, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
1,354,423
(431,423)
4,741
927,741
135,141
Share-based compensation
134,073
345,904
2,560
482,537
70,290
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
37,587
-
37,587
5,476
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
1,488,496
(47,932)
7,301
1,447,865
210,907
Net income (loss)
1,149,500
(423,166)
4,774
731,108
106,498
Share-based compensation
134,073
345,904
2,560
482,537
70,290
Amortization of intangible assets from
-
37,587
-
37,587
5,476
Tax impacts
-
(9,397)
-
(9,397)
(1,369)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
1,283,573
(49,072)
7,334
1,241,835
180,895
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First half year
ended June 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
4,737,168
197,712
-
4,934,880
698,487
Value-added service
1,678,907
701,167
-
2,380,074
336,878
Mobile marketing
95,119
-
-
95,119
13,463
Mobile games
24,255
-
-
24,255
3,433
Other services
7,358
-
20,650
28,008
3,964
Total net revenues
6,542,807
898,879
20,650
7,462,336
1,056,225
Cost and expenses (v):
Cost of revenues
(3,528,959)
(364,723)
(19,539)
(3,913,221)
(553,880)
Research and development
(386,674)
(154,487)
-
(541,161)
(76,596)
Sales and marketing
(731,560)
(629,714)
(34)
(1,361,308)
(192,681)
General and administrative
(297,296)
(47,508)
(12,506)
(357,310)
(50,574)
Total cost and expenses
(4,944,489)
(1,196,432)
(32,079)
(6,173,000)
(873,731)
Other operating income
117,309
-
139
117,448
16,624
Income (loss) from operations
1,715,627
(297,553)
(11,290)
1,406,784
199,118
Interest income
237,054
2,161
144
239,359
33,879
Interest expense
(39,940)
-
-
(39,940)
(5,653)
Impairment loss on long-term
(6,000)
-
-
(6,000)
(849)
Income (loss) before income tax
1,906,741
(295,392)
(11,146)
1,600,203
226,495
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(612,490)
5,966
-
(606,524)
(85,848)
Income (loss) before share of
1,294,251
(289,426)
(11,146)
993,679
140,647
Share of loss on equity method
(440)
-
-
(440)
(62)
Net income (loss)
1,293,811
(289,426)
(11,146)
993,239
140,585
(v) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
First half year
ended June 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
9,007
766
-
9,773
1,383
Research and development
63,472
29,273
-
92,745
13,127
Sales and marketing
84,346
5,851
-
90,197
12,767
General and administrative
133,234
21,401
5,277
159,912
22,634
Total cost and expenses
290,059
57,291
5,277
352,627
49,911
Momo Inc.
First half year
ended June 30, 2020
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
1,715,627
(297,553)
(11,290)
1,406,784
199,118
Share-based compensation
290,059
57,291
5,277
352,627
49,911
Amortization of intangible assets
-
77,484
-
77,484
10,966
Non-GAAP operating income
2,005,686
(162,778)
(6,013)
1,836,895
259,995
Net income (loss)
1,293,811
(289,426)
(11,146)
993,239
140,585
Share-based compensation
290,059
57,291
5,277
352,627
49,911
Amortization of intangible assets
-
77,484
-
77,484
10,966
Tax impacts
-
(19,371)
-
(19,371)
(2,742)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
1,583,870
(174,022)
(5,869)
1,403,979
198,720
Momo Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Segment Report
(All amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
First half year
ended June 30, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net revenues:
Live video service
5,789,300
-
-
5,789,300
843,307
Value-added service
1,272,103
580,140
-
1,852,243
269,810
Mobile marketing
156,937
-
-
156,937
22,860
Mobile games
62,248
-
-
62,248
9,067
Other services
4,009
-
10,812
14,821
2,159
Total net revenues
7,284,597
580,140
10,812
7,875,549
1,147,203
Cost and expenses (vi):
Cost of revenues
(3,740,710)
(188,218)
(8,509)
(3,937,437)
(573,552)
Research and development
(366,139)
(134,950)
-
(501,089)
(72,992)
Sales and marketing
(719,536)
(468,549)
(6,372)
(1,194,457)
(173,992)
General and administrative
(256,648)
(824,399)
(22,209)
(1,103,256)
(160,707)
Total cost and expenses
(5,083,033)
(1,616,116)
(37,090)
(6,736,239)
(981,243)
Other operating income
151,489
-
21,366
172,855
25,179
Income (loss) from operations
2,353,053
(1,035,976)
(4,912)
1,312,165
191,139
Interest income
187,976
5,915
62
193,953
28,252
Interest expense
(38,304)
-
-
(38,304)
(5,580)
Impairment loss on long-term
(4,500)
-
-
(4,500)
(655)
Income (loss) before income tax
2,498,225
(1,030,061)
(4,850)
1,463,314
213,156
Income tax (expenses) benefits
(456,704)
9,185
-
(447,519)
(65,188)
Income (loss) before share of
2,041,521
(1,020,876)
(4,850)
1,015,795
147,968
Share of income on equity method
1,871
-
-
1,871
273
Net income (loss)
2,043,392
(1,020,876)
(4,850)
1,017,666
148,241
(vi) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:
First half year
ended June 30, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Cost of revenues
8,476
1,157
-
9,633
1,403
Research and development
49,300
34,953
-
84,253
12,273
Sales and marketing
82,855
7,890
-
90,745
13,218
General and administrative
93,726
792,163
5,091
890,980
129,786
Total cost and expenses
234,357
836,163
5,091
1,075,611
156,680
Momo Inc.
First half year
ended June 30, 2019
Momo
Tantan
QOOL
Total
Total
RMB
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Operating income (loss)
2,353,053
(1,035,976)
(4,912)
1,312,165
191,139
Share-based compensation
234,357
836,163
5,091
1,075,611
156,680
Amortization of intangible assets
-
74,750
-
74,750
10,889
Non-GAAP operating income
2,587,410
(125,063)
179
2,462,526
358,708
Net income (loss)
2,043,392
(1,020,876)
(4,850)
1,017,666
148,241
Share-based compensation
234,357
836,163
5,091
1,075,611
156,680
Amortization of intangible assets
-
74,750
-
74,750
10,889
Tax impacts
-
(18,688)
-
(18,688)
(2,723)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
2,277,749
(128,651)
241
2,149,339
313,087