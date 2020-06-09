SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monetary Metals® announced today that it has loaned gold to Sector Resources Canada Ltd., a British Columbia based gold mining company. The private transaction was conducted off-market, and the interest rate and terms were not disclosed.
Monetary Metals' innovative business model enables gold-owning investors to lease or lend gold to businesses that use gold. Investors benefit because they earn interest on their gold investment, paid in gold. Qualified businesses also benefit, as borrowing in gold matches their gold income with gold expenses. This eliminates the borrower's price risk of owning gold without the cost and risk of hedging.
"Monetary Metals has provided us an excellent way to finance our short term needs," said William Dell'Orfano, Managing Director of Sector Resources Canada Ltd.
Monetary Metals has been paying investors and solving business problems with gold leasing for five years. Now, the company is adding gold lending to its existing gold fixed-income line of business.
"We are excited to make our first gold loan to Sector Resources, expanding our proven model of paying interest on gold, in gold," said Keith Weiner, CEO of Monetary Metals.
About Monetary Metals
Monetary Metals® is Unlocking the Productivity of Gold™ by offering a Yield on Gold, Paid in Gold® to investors, and Gold Financing, Simplified™ to gold-using businesses. Monetary Metals publishes groundbreaking research to help investors understand the emerging role of gold as the ultimate measure of wealth, including the MM GOFO™ gold forward rate.
