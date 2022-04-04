Geoff Galat joins Monetize360 as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), bringing 30+ years of experience as a CMO to the role
LOS ALTOS, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monetize360, the financial technology company bringing best-in-class, no-code monetization solutions to market, announced today that it has appointed veteran executive and strategist Geoff Galat as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Galat joins the company with 30+ years as a CMO at technology companies, including Tealeaf, Silverpop, AGT International and Clicktale. Galat's expertise in building nascent categories will greatly benefit Monetize360 as the company looks to expand its customer base and grow its presence. In his new role Galat will be responsible for marketing, including thought leadership, all aspects of go-to-market, and strategic initiatives. Galat will report to CEO and president, Jayaram Bhat.
"Geoff and I worked together many years ago, and I was as impressed then as I am now by his ability to translate complex technology solutions into understandable concepts for everyone from C-suite executives to product managers," said Jayaram Bhat, CEO and president, Monetize360. He continued, "Geoff adds to an incredibly strong management team. We're in a great position for the coming years, when usage-based billing and monetization will grow to be as critical to the enterprise as ERP or CRM."
The new hire follows quickly on the heels of Monetize360's recent announcement of its SOC 2 Type 1 certification, as well as the launch of its flagship product, the MTZ360 Monetization Cloud.
Geoff was an early and vocal evangelist for categories such as customer experience, experience analytics, customer engagement and IoT analytics. Most recently, Galat was a key member of the leadership team that transformed Clicktale from an SMB-focused tool company into an enterprise analytics leader with hundreds of worldwide customers.
"At Monetize360, we're able to deliver personalized, customer-level billing and monetization – at scale. The world is rapidly transforming with new customer-focused businesses and technologies, such as marketplaces & IoT already here, and paradigm shifts like Web3 and the Metaverse coming fast," said Geoff Galat. He continued, "For all of them, agile monetization is going to be a critical success driver."
About Monetize360: We're proud to be the financial technology company bringing the best-in-class, no-code monetization solutions to market. Our customers automate routine financial processes and quickly monetize their products and services, in even the most complex scenarios. No pricey custom development, no arduous onboarding required.
