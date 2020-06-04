CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Money Experience, the innovative edtech company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, today announced its partnership with Domain, a flexible and affordable higher education solution from Impact Global Education, a leader in hands-on learning. Domain is innovating education during the COVID-19 pandemic, and as part of the partnership, Money Experience's Essentials program will be included as a virtual learning resource in the Life Skills section of the platform.
With many colleges and universities unlikely to reopen as expected this fall, Domain offers a flexible and affordable alternative. Developed by the education experts at Impact Global Education, Domain was designed for young adults who are interested in making better decisions about the next phase of their life, whether they choose college or another competency-based path.
Money Experience's Essentials program, which is designed for high school students, college students and young adults, gives users hands-on experience making financial decisions. It utilizes an interactive life simulator to walk users through the arc of life's different moments – all the way through to retirement – and allows them to explore how each decision they make can impact not only their long-term financial health, but also their near- and long-term lifestyle goals.
"Money Experience is exactly the type of virtual resource we were hoping to offer our users," said Steve Fox, CEO of Domain. "Its digital, self-paced program helps students make better, more informed decisions about money, which is one of the most important life skills a student can acquire – especially now that financial uncertainty is at an all-time high."
Domain's advisor-guided set of learning modules – divided into categories of Business, Art & Building, Environment, Technology, Food, and Life Skills – includes elements of academic, experiential and practice/professional exposure that make these years much more productive and efficient. Students work with mentors to craft their multidisciplinary experience into their own, specific Domain.
"Money Experience is all about offering an engaging, virtual approach to learning about money, so it's a natural fit within the platform," said Jeet Singh, founder and CEO of Money Experience. "Domain is offering a better way to meet the needs of today's students, and we're thrilled to be part of their journey in providing all types of students with the learning and experiences that will allow them to find their path in life."
About Impact Global Education
Impact Global Education develops and delivers socially and environmentally-conscious educational experiences around the world. Established in 2018, IGE serves 1,000+ individuals per year and leads programs to over 20 locations around the globe. The organization is made up of established global education brands with more than 50 years of experience among them. IGE seeks to meet learners where they are, offering a diverse array of programs that are hands-on, authentic, and designed to meet the needs of students everywhere. IGE claims footholds in the university, gap, and corporate/adult markets.
About Money Experience
Money Experience is an educational technology company addressing the need for personal finance education among young people and adults. Money Experience is headquartered at One Kendall Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts. https://www.moneyexperience.com/
CONTACT:
Money Experience
Caitlin Snider
Hollywood Agency for Money Experience
caitlin@hollywoodagency.com
781-749-0077 x14
Domain
Cara Ferragamo Murray
cara@domain-skill.com