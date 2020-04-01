HOLMDEL, N.J., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 1, 2020, the Board of Directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) declared its quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock of $0.17 per share payable June 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2020.  The Company's annual dividend rate on its Common Stock is $0.68 per share. 

Also on April 1, 2020, the Board of Directors declared a dividend for the period March 1, 2020 through May 31, 2020, of $0.3828125 per share on the Company's 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock payable June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2020. Series C preferred share dividends are cumulative and payable quarterly at an annual rate of $1.53125.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment grade tenants.  Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 116 properties containing a total of approximately 23 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.  In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

