Current Owners Leonard Green & Partners and Founders Support Revised Transaction to Create Publicly Listed Global Provider of Integrated Aviation Aftermarket Solutions AerSale to be Debt-Free at Closing; Optimized Capital Structure and Robust Liquidity Provide Strong Foundation to Capitalize on Commercial Aviation Recovery and Accelerate Growth Strategy Diversified Offerings Support Industry-Wide Fleet Management Plans AerSale Sees Significant Market Opportunities to Support E-Commerce and Provide New Proprietary Engineered Solutions AerSale Positioned to Lead Industry Consolidation